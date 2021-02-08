"You bald fu*k": Fortnite pros take toxic digs at Donald Mustard for attending the Super Bowl

The strife between the competitive Fortnite community and developers is nothing new. Although some pros are stretching the limits of toxicity with their sarcastic jibes.

u fucking bald fuck — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 8, 2021

Cody "Clix" Conrod and Ronald "Ronaldo" Mach, two of the most influential pros from NRG, took a subtle dig at Donald Mustard on Twitter. This act sets a bad example for the Fortnite community, especially since these gamers have a huge fan following.

Mf doesn’t even care about competitive also his dream is to keep that game alive forever and if it was bigger in the esport scene like it was before maybe people would give it more attention but nope the dude goes to the Super Bowl and teasing weird collabs — vrombino (@SamuelAllenBer2) February 8, 2021

The toxic culture in Fortnite is rampantly growing every day, and instead of stopping it, Clix exacerbated this with his remark on Donald Mustard's appearance. This was unexpected from one of the most talented players in the world, popularly known as the king of box-fights.

Fortnite pro Clix takes a dig at Donald Mustard

Donald Mustard recently uploaded a picture on Twitter from the Super Bowl. Mustard was part of the audience, and this outraged several members of the Fortnite community.

im- what the fuck- yall comparing full body physical activity to moving fuckin fingers? go sit yalls right hand bigger than the left justin moanin asses down. — ᴄᴏʟᴛ (@irreleventcolt) February 8, 2021

Most of the comments criticized Mustard for not fixing the existing issues in Fortnite. Others took a dig at the numerous collaborations he has been teasing on Twitter.

I’m pretty sure he isn’t in charge of that. I’m pretty sure he doesn’t even handle whatever happens on the competitive side of the game. I think other people handle that. He focuses of the story and future development in order to keep the game alive. No prize pools — CBVNM (@FabianR38200221) February 8, 2021

Oh my god, how many other people are comparing what he is "supposed" to do on HIS OWN, PERSONAL TWITTER ACCOUNT? — S-N-G-B (@SuperNintendoG4) February 8, 2021

Other Twitter users made illogical remarks about Mustard having enough money to attend the Super Bowl but not enough for Fortnite prize pools.

there's a good chance a fortnite player is in this stadium. Watch Donald Ketchup gets streamsniped IRL. — ThoughtfulMango (@MangofuI) February 8, 2021

The situation turned stale when some professional players and arena-aspirants lost their temper while commenting.

So this is why fncs is canceled this weekend right — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) February 8, 2021

Ronaldo inquired sarcastically whether the Super Bowl was the reason behind FNCS getting canceled this week. Others chimed in and assumed that this was the real reason behind FNCS being postponed.

The amount you spent on this ticket could’ve funded the World Cup and the cash cups and the console prize pool — royxlti (@royxlti) February 8, 2021

This was followed up by Clix, who initially said, "hope you're having a blast Donny, stay safe." He then posted a toxic remark about Mustard's appearance.

"u f**cking bald f**k."

While it may be in good humor, it was still a step too far from the Fortnite pro.

Hope your havin a blast donny, stay safe! — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 8, 2021

Are you purposely refusing yo understand it was a joke? — 𝓑𝓻4𝓿𝓮 𝔀𝓪𝓼 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮 (@Br4ve6) February 8, 2021

To a youngster, who is unaware of the humorous nature of this remark, this might look like nothing more than hate speech.

While this is exceedingly common in the Fortnite community, it is a practice that should be put to an end by responsible Fortnite influencers. The example these pros set will lead the next generation of Fortnite content creators and pro players.

I really hope people understand that Donald Mustard barely handles anything competitive related. — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) February 8, 2021

On the other hand, the competitive changes recently implemented in the game have frustrated several members of the professional Fortnite community.

And most stuff people think he does, including performance mode changes — Demic (@DemicLive) February 8, 2021

This is a result of the pent up animosity between competitive players and Fortnite developers. However, it doesn't justify the toxic behavior these pros displayed by making personal attacks, as remarked by several members of the Fortnite community.

The upcoming FNCS will be integral in redefining the community-developer interaction.

Hopefully, both Epic and pro players will do their best to resolve these issues and strive towards becoming a better video game community.