Top 5 players who have made a fortune playing Fortnite

Numerous competitive Fortnite players and streamers have managed to become millionaires just by getting good at the game. Over the years, these players have rewritten esports history with their performances and the paychecks that followed.

Gaming has established itself as a financially stable occupation field, and youngsters are getting a headstart by becoming better at Fortnite. While the Fortnite World Cup will not be taking place in 2021, Epic has other major plans with huge prize pools.

The Fortnite competitive community was relieved to hear that Epic will be offering a $20 million prize pool at the FNCS. Shared equally between platforms, the Chapter 2 - Season 5 FNCS will crown a new king in the long list of players that made a fortune playing Fortnite.

Top 5 wealthiest Fortnite players in 2021

This article will focus on the top five personalities who hit the jackpot by playing Fortnite competitively. Most of these players are currently teaming up for the upcoming FNCS trios in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

#1 - Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

The solo World champion of Fortnite doesn't need an introduction. Bugha is one of the top players in the NA East region, which is undoubtedly the most competitive hotspot in all of Fortnite.

A large chunk of his earnings came from the World Cup victory, which fetched him about $3 million. This still stands as a record payout for any esports player.

In an interview, Bugha revealed that he has amassed over $9 million playing Fortnite competitively in 2020. This makes Bugha the wealthiest professional player in the history of competitive Fortnite.

#2 - Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Arguably the most popular streamer of all time, Ninja has made a fortune streaming Fortnite on Twitch and Mixer. On top of that, Ninja has a successful YouTube channel that brings in revenue as well.

Keeping his Mixer payout and Twitch deal aside, Ninja earns approximately around $400-500,000 per month playing video games. Despite his recent shift to Valorant, Ninja plays Fortnite regularly.

Ninja's contributions to the Fortnite community are unparalleled. He is one of the few streamers who hosts Fortnite tournaments on Twitch with huge community giveaways.

#3 - Harrison "Psalm" Chang

They say no one remembers the person who finishes second, however, Psalm hasn't let that stop him from achieving greatness in Fortnite. Although he finished as runner-up at the World Cup, Psalm accumulated a huge amount of money from the various Fortnite tournaments and cash cups he participated in.

According to esportsearnings, the former Fortnite pro has amassed over $1.8 million playing Fortnite competitively. Over the course of 2017-2019, Psalm secured top 10 ranks in major tournaments with huge payouts.

Currently, Psalm is pursuing a career in Valorant, and his Fortnite days are long behind him. Nevertheless, Psalm still stands as one of the wealthiest Fortnite pros of all time.

#4 - William "Zayt" Aubin

After returning from his ill-timed retirement, Zayt is more focused than ever to win the $20 million FNCS. He mentioned numerous times that he loves Fortnite and that he would like to continue if the prize pool was distributed evenly.

Zayt returned to add to his all-time Fortnite earnings, which stands close to $1.2 million. He has won over ten Fortnite tournaments in the past few years and has delivered brilliant performances in FNCS.

Undoubtedly, Zayt and his trio will dominate the FNCS from NA East. However, with a high prize pool, the competition is going to be feisty.

#5 - David "Aqua" Wang

The duos Fortnite World Champ Aqua has made a considerable mark on the competitive Fortnite scene since his World Cup victory. As a part of Cooler Esports, Aqua has competed and earned ranked positions in numerous FNCS matches and cash cups.

His total earning playing Fortnite over the past few years add up to $1.9 million. This makes him one of the richest Fortnite champions of all-time. Like Bugha, the bulk of Aqua's prize money came from his illustrious victory in the world cup.

Aqua is one of the most revered players in the European region, and he will definitely be targeting a victory in the $20 million FNCS.