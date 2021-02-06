Fall Guys x Fortnite confirmed: The next Fortnite collaboration leaked

Epic Games never squanders an opportunity when it comes to Fortnite collaborations. From TV shows to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fortnite has featured characters and items from all facets of popular culture.

This tradition has been going on for a long time, and recently, Epic has started collaborating with various gaming titles. The latest in the line is none other than Fall Guys, one of the most popular games of 2020.

Recent reports from data miners suggest that this collaboration will feature some iconic Fortnite characters traveling to the world of Fall Guys. Epic has not made any official announcement, but experts are confident that this partnership will commence this month.

Reports suggest Fall Guys collaboration will feature five Fortnite characters

A recent tweet from data miner FNLeaksandInfo showed the number of cosmetic items included in this collaboration.

Epic has earned a reputation for using collaborations to expand its player base. This phenomenon was used with Rocket League as well, and that came with a bunch of secret rewards for those playing both games.

The collaboration with Fall Guys will follow the same path, as Epic seems to have lined up a bunch of characters that will appear in this game.

According to the Twitter leak by FNLeaksandInfo, the publisher has already started designing these Fortnite characters to fit the dimensions of the Fall Guys universe.

The leaker mentioned that several lines of codes and strings were added in the Fall Guys content files. These codes included some of the most popular Fortnite characters of all time, like Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, and Ripley.

Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher also spoke at length about the Fall Guys x Fortnite collaboration in one of his videos. He provided much-needed insight that players need to know to take part in this upcoming partnership.

He mentioned that Fall Guys gets an update each week, which means the Fortnite collaboration might be announced soon in-game. TheCampingRusher also pointed out how this would increase the viewership for Fall Guys on all streaming platforms.

While this collaboration has been in talks for ages, Epic has finally set the ball rolling. Fall Guys was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining games during the lockdown period. However, its rampant decline in Twitch viewership has left the community in shock.

There are also rumors about the collaboration being dual-sided, which means that some of the cosmetics from Fall Guys will feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Hence, this collaboration is an opportunity for both games to increase their player base exponentially. Simultaneously, Fortnite x Fall Guys will positively dismiss all the rumors about both games "dying."

Fall Guys has indeed experienced a decline in viewership, but hopefully, this partnership will reinvigorate the game for good. Besides the game codes leak, this collaboration is pretty much under wraps.

The Fortnite community will soon witness the Valentine's Day v15.30 update. Presumably, both companies will officially announce the partnership after that, sometime in the second week of February.