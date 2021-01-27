Best endgame loadouts in Fortnite

Winning the endgame in Fortnite is easier said than done. Unless players have a proper loadout, surviving in the endgame can become impossible.

During the endgame, players should focus on having the precise quantity of ammo, building materials, consumables, bandages, and shields to win the victory royale. Most professional Fortnite players usually have the perfect combination of items depending on the situation.

Fortnite allows each player to carry only five items in their inventory. These items need to encompass all three areas of the game - combat, defense, and movement. With an ideal combination, players can excel in tough situations during the endgame.

Top three endgame loadouts in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Playing solo and playing with a trio is not too different if the player follows the same style and has a designated role or loadout. Epic Games announced that FNCS in 2021 would have the unified trios format. These loadouts will help competitive trio aspirants and casual solo players to perform better in the endgame.

I'm fragger or support

Fortnite players have to take up certain roles while playing as a team, and these loadout options will help them find the right balance. Whether it's the in-game leader or the entry fragger, players are bound to struggle during the endgame without the proper loadout.

There are several options to choose from, but the best loadouts will have the proper combination of items, weapons, and consumables. Fortnite players should always remember that a good inventory loadout will help them win more matches.

The start and the mid-game loadouts in Fortnite can vary from player-to-player. For early fights, players should focus more on positioning, building, and moving into the storm. During the mid-game, players need to start building a proper inventory loadout to secure the endgame.

So what makes a good endgame loadout in Fortnite? It is not just about the right amount of materials, but also how players choose to use them. For instance, if a player is too far out of the zone, it will damage the storm. To counter this, players would use bandages, but using them outside the zone is bad.

Simultaneously, having too many Shield Potions along with Med-Kits and bandages would take up all the space in the inventory. Hence, a balanced loadout will have all the items required to survive in the endgame.

The following Fortnite inventory loadouts are carefully structured and battle-tested. Each loadout has a unique aspect to it and focuses on a particular style of gameplay. Depending on a player's preference, these loadouts can be altered to maximize efficiency.

#1 - Mobility based loadout

This loadout suits the IGLs best as they are the ones responsible for rotations and callouts. The mobility loadout focuses on two aspects - close-range combat and quick rotations. Effectively, players can use a variety of items for mobility in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

I really dislike shockwaves. I know they're hated for how they turn endgames into chaos but honestly Its how they change the dynamics of engagements that tick me off in game

Shockwave grenades, Bouncers, Zero Point crystals, and hot peppers are some of the mobility options players have in Chapter 2 - Season 5. There are vehicles and planes that players can use too. But it is pointless to use automobiles during the endgame.

Since mobility is just one aspect, Fortnite players should focus on keeping one slot for these items. The other four slots should have a Shield Potion, Med-Kits or bandages, and two weapons.

Fortnite players should carry a shotgun, an assault rifle, or another auxiliary weapon along with this loadout. Considering the current shotgun meta in the game, it is best to choose the Lever Action Shotgun or the Tactical Shotgun for the endgame.

Along with this, it is best to carry the assault rifle (epic or legendary) and a submachine gun (epic or legendary). This completes the loadout and is best for situations where the team/player must force an entry into the opponent's builds.

#2 - Aggressive fragger loadout

Playing the endgame as a fragger in Fortnite means that players need to have the best weapons. In a trio scenario, the most potent weapons should be given to the fragger. The main focus here is to get as many eliminations as possible without rotating too much.

Since the fragger is primarily focused on eliminating opponents, they have no use for mobility items like Shockwave Grenade or Zero Point crystals. Simultaneously, the fragger should definitely have ample amounts of medicines, ammunition, and shields to recover from the damage.

Usually, the fragger's role is the toughest in a team because this player bears the brunt of the opponent's onslaught. To counter this, the fragger needs legendary or epic weapons.

Fraggers should carry weapons like the Tactical Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, Lever Action Shotgun, Revolver, Dragon's Breath Shotgun, and so on. Simultaneously, carrying sniper rifles would work if the team/player is far away from opponents.

Three weapon slots, one Med-Kit slot, and one shield slot should be the ideal inventory loadout for the fragger.

During the endgame in Fortnite, players cluster up in one area under a few constructs. The Storm moves, and players must keep moving with it to avoid the zone damage.

Since the fragger doesn't have mobility items, they should rotate from build-to-build or take a low route, which wouldn't expose the player. Concurrently, the fragger should have enough materials to enter a box fight at any given time during the endgame.

#3 - Healer/Flopper - Support loadout

The support player is the most underrated teammate in Fortnite. Their job is to keep the team safe by providing them with heals, building materials, floppers, consumables, and shield potions.

For a solo Fortnite player aiming to win the endgame with a heal-off, the best loadout would comprise one medicine slot, one flopper, and one shield slot. However, depending on the situation and the storm circle, players can switch to other consumable items.

Simultaneously, while playing in a trio, a support player's main focus is to stay on top of things with the in-game leader. Their job is to follow the fragger and provide support from any potential third-party.

The healer/flopper dynamic has been tested in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and it works like a charm. The two weapon slots should effectively have an assault rifle, a shotgun, or a submachine gun. The support player should also have enough ammunition for the entire team to last through the endgame.

