Where to find Planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

After a long time, Epic Games has finally reintroduced planes through Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Planes were insanely popular in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 7. Despite this, Epic Games decided to vault them in Chapter 1 - Season 8. The major question that remains now is, where are the Planes in Fortnite?

Ever since then, the Fortnite community has been requesting Epic to add planes back to the game. Recently, after the v15.10 update, leaks suggested that Epic is bringing back planes to Fortnite.

The leak was confirmed when Epic introduced the Snowdown Shuffle LTM, which featured something called Air Royale. This recent patch update included aircrafts, which means that the X-4 Stormwing is back in Fortnite.

Where can players find Planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

Here's what the plane outposts and planes look like!



Image via @nxtpyne pic.twitter.com/gPYpvzeqBn — Rift - Fortnite Leaks & News (@rift_leaks_news) December 18, 2020

Naturally, players are going crazy over planes being included. It is hence best to figure out the exact locations where these planes can be found in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

"Showdown Shuffle" is live, it will randomly rotate you through all of the Operation Snowdown LTMs.



The LTMs are:

- Catch!

- Air Royale

- Tilted Taxis

- Shockwave

- Score Royale

- Rally Royale

- Pickaxe Frenzy

credit: @iFireMonkey pic.twitter.com/JUI7nUlN4k — Hue // Fortnite leaks and news (@hueleaks) December 15, 2020

Over the course of Operation Snowdown, players will get an opportunity to play in various LTMs such as Rally Royale, Air Royale, Pickaxe Frenzy, and so on. Out of all these LTMs, Air Royale is definitely the most intriguing one.

Here, players get to fly on the iconic X-4 Stormwing, in an attempt to eliminate opponents. However, planes can be found in the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite too.

To compare with Chapter 1 - Season 7, the following POIs were the usual spots where Planes could be found in Fortnite:

South of Pleasant Park

North of Happy Hamlet

West of Lonely Lodge

West of Tomato Temple

South of Frosty Flights

Around Salty Springs

However, most of these POIs have been removed, and only Pleasant Park stood through the test of time. According to recent leaks, players can still drop down at Pleasant Park, as it is one of the spots where planes spawn in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks: Planes return confirmed, Winterfest gifts, and more#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/zWHiy9nG6G — DertServc (@DertServc) December 14, 2020

YouTuber NeonSlice has made a comprehensive video where he discovers the new spawn locations for planes in Fortnite. According to the video, Snowmando outposts and Planes will have a correlation in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Where are the planes in Fortnite located?

There are five known locations where players can find planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The first location where players can find planes in Fortnite is near Catty Corner. Epic has also placed Snowmando there, and it wields The Big Chill launcher. Players can purchase The Big Chill for 1455 gold bars and then hop on an X-4 Stormwing to fly around the map.

- Planes, Sneaky Snowmandos & Chiller Grenades are back

- A ton of very entertaining LTMs

- Free Skins & Christmas skins in the shop

- New challenges every day where you can get free rewards



This all seems like a ton of fun! Enjoy Operation Snowdown until it's gone on January 5! pic.twitter.com/jyI9ECekLj — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 18, 2020

The second location is just north of Dirty Docks. Players will also find a Christmas Sledge and a shrub decorated with festive confetti.

These are the new items und locations in the game! Also Planes are back!!@rndmkai #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Dfau5u7ATy — NaibafS | Fortnite Leaks & News (@NaibafsNews) December 18, 2020

The third location where players can find Planes in Fortnite is north of Pleasant Park. However, players are advised to check their six, as everyone in the lobby will likely be looking for these Planes at Pleasant Park.

The fourth known location is south of Holly Hedges, at a landmark called Outpost Charlie Jolly. Players can also find the Durr Burger store right in front, decorated for the festive season.

The fifth and final known location for Planes in Fortnite is near Slurpy Swamp, by the Hydro 16 dam. This is going to be another competitive area, just like Pleasant Park. Players are therefore advised to take on these challenges in Squad mode.

'Tis the season for free rewards, fan-favorite LTMs and plenty of snow-filled holiday cheer ❄️



Operation Snowdown has arrived! Starting now through Jan 5, 2021, login each day to earn free rewards and play in returning LTMs.



More info here: https://t.co/tnwyKH6Euu pic.twitter.com/qikWlQYdCk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

Further talk about planes in Fortnite

Epic Games came out with an official announcement about Winterfest 2020, now called Operation Snowdown. Epic mentioned that players are going to be able to enjoy the festive event from December 18th to January 5th.

Several fans are also speculating that the new POIs, like Colossal Colosseum, Hunters Haven and Stealthy Stronghold, in the future, might be added as spawn locations for planes in Fortnite.

Considering that these locations were added this season, there is a high chance that Epic will spawn planes at these POIs in the upcoming weeks.

Similarly, several fans wonder if planes will have an extra weapon feature added to them. The X-4 Stormwing has been through significant buffs and nerfs, but adding a machine gun would indeed be "epic."