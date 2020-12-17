"Scam of a gun": SypherPK reviews the The Fortnite Big Chill Exotic launcher 

With the latest patch update v15.10, Epic Games have added three unique guns in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, players and content creators feel these weapons are ineffective.

Recently, the Lever Action Rifle, The Big Chill, and The Dragon's Breath Sniper were added to Fortnite. While the Dragon's Breath Sniper is a one-shot killer, the other two are not as potent.

In fact, Epic Games added a unique winter-themed NPC named Snowmando to introduce The Big Chill weapon before Winterfest 2020. However, according to Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, this weapon should not be in Fortnite.

SypherPK demonstrates how to use The Big Chill weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

This season is going to feature hunters from different dimensions and Snowmando hails from the icy realms of another planet. Similarly, The Big Chill weapon freezes the enemy and sends them flying away.

SypherPK has been reviewing all the new weapons added with the v15.10 update. By far, the Dragon's Breath Sniper has the edge over the Lever Action Rifle and The Big Chill.

The Big Chill can be used by players to move quickly from one area to another. It is suitable for mobility, but players have several other items for that. Thus, it's not the best weapon to carry around.

According to SypherPK, Shockwave Grenades are much better and seem like the perfect alternative for mobility. Similarly, using this weapon on opponents might send them flying, but it is kind of redundant.

SypherPK mentions that players can use Crashpads, Launchpads, and several other items in the loot pool for movement. The slide mechanic added with The Big Chill weapon is not as effective, as it stays for a short time.

The Big Chill Exotic weapon costs players around 1,455 gold bars. Comparatively, it is one of the expensive Exotic weapons, but it doesn't serve the purpose it was intended for. SypherPK said that this weapon is like the snowball launcher, as it doesn't even damage opponents.

While the weapon is useful for short-range rotations in Fortnite, it is not worth the gold bars. SypherPK called The Big Chill a "scam of a gun" because players cannot land their shots while sliding with icy feet.

The streamer also mentioned that using this weapon in "sweaty" lobbies might get players eliminated. In all fairness, freezing the opponents for a short while won't discourage them from rotating to a better spot.

"This thing should be free, Epic should drop it as a normal item," said SypherPK. Players are complaining that Epic Games should not charge gold bars for useless weapons like The Big Chill.

The Big Chill uses Rocket Ammo, as it is an explosive weapon by design. However, it does very little damage, perhaps the least in its category, which doesn't fit the category it's in.

Players can locate The Big Chill ranged explosive weapon south of Catty Corner. Snowmando wields the weapon, and players have reported that taking him down is more straightforward than eliminating other NPCs.

With a magazine size of six and a 0.75 fire rate, The Big Chill freezes the enemy in Fortnite. Players will also experience a 2.7 seconds delay on the reload which gives opponents time to move in.

Firing this weapon while moving allows players to move quickly with frosty feet on the Fortnite map. Thus, this weapon will help players with mobility more than combat, but it is not as pote.

SypherPK demonstrated how using The Big Chill on builds might work. He mentioned that using this weapon in close range build fights might be quite useful because it sends the opponent flying.

However, it does not account for the fall damage opponents would usually get with other explosive weapons. Thus, The Big Chill is perhaps one of the worst weapons added to Fortnite.

Hopefully, Epic Games will make the appropriate adjustments to The Big Chill rocket launcher. Adding a damage mechanic instead of the snow might allow the weapon to become popular in Fortnite.