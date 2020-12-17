"This gun is absolute garbage": SypherPK reviews the new Fortnite Lever Action Rifle

The new Lever Action Rifle added by Epic Games in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is "trash, but has potential," says popular content creator Ali "SypherPK" Hassan.

Epic Games have also added two new Exotic Weapons with this update - the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle and The Big Chill. These two weapons can be purchased from NPCs using the gold bars.

However, unlike the Exotic weapons, players can find the Lever Action Rifle in the loot pool and pick it up off spawn. Simultaneously, players can upgrade the Lever Action Rifle all the way up to Epic rarity. It is a brilliant weapon to get some early kills right off spawn, but it lacks in a few key areas.

SypherPK demonstrates how to effectively use the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

SypherPK mentioned that the Epic variant is definitely the best version of this weapon as it does 120 headshot damage. He advised that players should try upgrading it first if they intend to use it throughout the match.

It only does 50 body shot damage in the Uncommon(Green) variant. Hence, players will have to make sure to connect the shots.

New Weapon: Lever Action Rifle



Ammo: Heavy Bullets

Reload Time: 5.7 seconds

Magazine Size: 9

Damage to player: 58 pic.twitter.com/DDFgsRjxpc — Fabio - Fortnite News and Leaks (@Fabio66622705) December 15, 2020

SypherPK mentions, "On the surface, it looks kind of garbage, but we are going to push it to its limits." Combining this weapon with a Shotgun might turn out to be quite an effective loadout in Fortnite.

Since Epic vaulted the Pump Shotgun, players have been looking for new weapons to replace it. None of the Charge, Dragon's Breath, Tactical, and Double Barrel Shotguns are as powerful as the Pump. Thus, the Lever Action Rifle might be able to bridge that gap.

The hip-fire accuracy of the Lever Action is relatively high, which is why using it with a secondary Shotgun is a brilliant plan. SypherPK pointed out that shooting with ADS on this Rifle is much slower compared to hip-firing.

SypherPK advises that if players are hip-firing, they should aim for a headshot, or combine them with a Tactical Shotgun. Players are quite used to the Hunting Rifle, as it has the capability to one-shot opponents, regardless of high health and shields.

Using the Lever Action Rifle as a ranged weapon can be much more beneficial than using it in close-ranged fights in Fortnite. However, it can be frustrating for players to aim with the weapon.

SypherPK mentions that using it both close-range and long-range can be frustrating because of the low damage rate. Simultaneously, the Lever Action Rifle is a sniper without a scope on it. Thus, Fortnite players will have to be extremely persistent in order to wield the weapon.

Subsequently, players will be looking to use this weapon without ADS-ing as the hip-fire accuracy trumps all other aspects. But, players can no-scope hip-fire opponents in Fortnite only if they are incredibly accurate while aiming.

SypherPK demonstrated how Fortnite players could hit opponents for up to 160 damage in close-range fights if they aim for the head while hip-firing.

Hence, players should try getting accustomed to the hip-fire mechanics if they want to master the Lever Action Rifle.