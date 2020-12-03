Fortnite fans start debate after CouRageJD bashes return of infamous "Charge Shotgun"

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has reintroduced another controversial weapon in the meta, the Charge Shotgun.

After the Avengers defeated Galactus soundly, various things were changed in the game. New POIs were added, along with a brand new Battle Pass, and several weapons got vaulted.

Among one of those weapons was the Pump Shotgun. This weapon is perhaps one of the most popular amongst Fortnite players. Its sheer accuracy makes it the best choice in-game.

However, Epic Games has decided to vault the Pump Shotgun right after being unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. This has been a recurring trope with this weapon, where it gets vaulted every alternate season.

Players complain as Epic unvaults Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

“I LOVE the Charge Shotgun! It’s my favorite weapon ever in Fortnite!”



- Said literally nobody ever — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) December 2, 2020

Popular YouTuber Jack "Courage" Dunlop also expressed his views about the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite. And it was not surprising to see several players chiming in with their complaints against the weapon.

The Pump Shogun, on the other hand, is the most accurate gun in its category. Unless a legendary or mythic version of the Tactical or Combat Shotgun gets introduced, players have to make do with what they have.

We have decided to vault all rarities of the Pump Shotgun due to a recent in-game poll. Thank you for your feedback. pic.twitter.com/sXQbenid49 — Fortnite (@FortniteGorne) December 2, 2020

The Pump Shogun is a fan-favorite, and vaulting it can be quite detrimental to the meta. Players, fans, and popular streamers have all risen in solidarity, demanding that it be unvaulted.

Epic has added the Tactical Shotgun and the Charge Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Interestingly, the latter is perhaps the most controversial weapon in the game.

However, several popular streamers prefer the Charge Shotgun. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken are two proponents of this weapon.

I like it 😳 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) December 2, 2020

Ever since its introduction in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3, this weapon has been contentious. Players have repeatedly reported how the charge mechanic doesn't benefit them.

Balance Update:



- Higher Probability of getting the Tactical Shotgun? YES!



- Grey Charge Shotguns? VAULTED! pic.twitter.com/eUXlEOWDUH — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 2, 2020

The Charge Shotgun comes with a 1.5x headshot multiplier and doesn't shoot until it's charged. It is usable as a regular Shotgun, but getting used to the Charge dynamic requires a higher skill set.

According to most players, adding the Charge Shotgun is as damaging as removing the Pump Shotgun. Several took to Twitter to express their discontent with this move from Epic.

from what I've seen, not to many map changes, pump gone (not 100%), tac and double barrel back and possible charge/dragon shotgun. lots of new items to use. currency to buy things with. cool ish skins. reminds me of when there was the cowboy tilted map ngl — 15K Powr (@PowrFN) December 2, 2020

The developer has also added the Double-Barrel Shotgun and the fabled P90 SMG. It has also decided to vault the Scoped Assault Rifle and the Fire Trap, which became quite popular after its introduction.

The Double-Barrel Shotgun has also been given a 1.53% buff in spawn rate. This means players are more likely to find it, along with the Tactical and Charge Shotguns.

This is not an ideal scenario for Fortnite players as neither of these three weapons can rival the Pump Shotgun. Undoubtedly, the latter is the best weapon to use during box fights.

Gamers have suggested that unless the Tactical Shotgun is buffed, the meta won't change in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Hopefully, Epic will make some necessary adjustments in the Shotgun category to ensure the new season's meta is balanced.

Players might also have to quickly get used to the Charge dynamic, as the Pump Shotgun might remain vaulted for the rest of the season.

