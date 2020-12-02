The Avengers defeat Galactus in the Devourer Of Worlds event before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The Devourer Of Worlds event has concluded in Fortnite, and Galactus was firmly defeated by Iron Man and the Avengers!

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will be coming soon after this event, after a downtime of about eight hours. However, the war with Galactus is far from over. The event lasted about 15 minutes.

Most of the top streamers like Tfue, Ninja, Nickmercs, Symfuhny, Clix, Nich Eh 30, TimTheTatMan, Chap, Mongraal were live on Twitch. Fortnite capped off over 1.5 million viewers on the platform.

Galactus comes and uses his massive hand to throw players from the Helicarrier. Players are shocked and stuck in mid-air until Iron Man comes in and gives a Jetpack to all the players.

Subsequently, players reported that Galactus follows their POV when they moved side to side. His first words to the players were "I hunger." Its safe to say Tony Stark found the best way to fill Galactus' appetite.

Fortnite goes into a Black Hole after Galactus takes control of the Zero Point

At this point, players were astounded by the magnificent size of Galactus. Several wondered whether he would consume half the map. However, he had other plans, as he went straight for the Zero Point.

After that, Galactus reaches out with his colossal hands, and it is almost the size of the map. Popular streamers started theorizing how Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will have a half themed map submerged in snow.

It was snowing quite visibly, while Galactus reached for the Zero Point in Fortnite. Simultaneously, the Zero Point was tiny in front of Galactus. Players loved the event all throughout; however, they wanted it to last a little longer.

Galactus almost consumes the Zero Point until Tony Stark's devices stops him. Eventually, he does and players get sucked into a black hole where Tony Stark explains how he has made a million copies of the Battle Bus.

Players get to play a more active role by controlling the Battle Bus and shooting Galactus with it. It was quite an interactive way to integrate a different game dynamic inside Fortnite. Thor and Wolverine joined the fight as well in defeating Galactus.

All the Battle Buses then collectively get inside Galactus's mouth, and the Gamma cells cause an explosion. The entire universe crashes inside Galactus while he is absolutely fuming with rage.

The Avengers defeat Galactus in the Devourer Of Worlds event in Fortnite

The Gamma cells serve their purpose as they blast Galactus with a huge impact that brings forth another big butterfly shaped rift. This will be the rift that players use to travel inside Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fortnite posted a couple of Twitter updates releasing some of the audio transmission files. During the end of the event. Players saw Jonesy in his office, at the corporation which controls the Fortnite simulation.

Zero Point - - Unstable - Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

It looked like they had experienced a major explosion as Jonesy was out cold and woke up right before the shot zoomed out.

This means that Tony Stark might have defeated Galactus, but he also managed to tweak the timeline.

Unlike all the theories, this event lasted for a short while but will have a resounding impact resonating throughout the Fortnite narrative.

Epic Games is moving towards a more inclusive Marvel collaboration, and the Devourer Of Worlds event was just the stepping stone.

Hopefully, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will give players a little more information about what happened to the map.

Status: Galactus defeated! Thanks for your efforts.



Fortnite is currently in a prep state for Chapter 2 - Season 5 (v15.00). Server downtime for the update begins December 2 at 12 AM ET (05:00 UTC) and is expected to run until approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/yvTdmpOwx7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 1, 2020

Galactus is indeed defeated, but this might also bring about a winter-themed map in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. In all fairness, players are going to miss the superheroes and their mythic abilities in the upcoming Season.