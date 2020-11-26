Fans and players are worried about oblivion as recent leaks suggest that Fortnite will experience a black hole for the second time.

The black hole was last spotted at the end of Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. After a prolonged downtime, the game resumed with Chapter 2 - Season 1.

Image via - Twitter

However, the black hole completely changed the Fortnite map.

With the Nexus War in which the Avengers and Galactus will face off fast approaching, there is some speculation about what will happen to the map this time around.

Much of the Fortnite storyline heavily depends on the map. Thus, it is logical to assume that after the Nexus War, the Fortnite map will be changed again. The Avengers may also have to travel back in time to defeat Galactus after losing the initial fight.

Let's take a look at the most relevant leaks and theories about Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5's ending.

Related - Epic Games "accidentally" leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

cosmetics

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 might begin with a black hole

Huge EVENTLEAK!



The effect used when the Battle Bus got sucked into the black hole got re-added to the files! pic.twitter.com/h1Dvit6u1D — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) November 25, 2020

According to Twitter user @Egyptian_Leaker, one of the game files had an uncanny resemblance to Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X. This leak alludes to the Old Athena Map as well as the black hole in Fortnite.

Another game file includes the sound effect of the Battle Bus being sucked into oblivion. There is also something going on with the Battle Bus that Epic Games pointed out.

Tony Stark has designed a special Battle Bus to fight against Galactus. This version of the Bus includes Stark tech thrusters as well as Gamma Cell Capsules.

Think we’ve got enough Gamma Cells?



Galactus arrives 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Z8EHYbk1Ps — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020

While these Gamma Cells are a direct reference to the Hulk, they may also come in handy for time travel. Popular streamer Ali "SypherPK" Hassan asserted in one of his videos that the Avengers would lose the Nexus War just like they did against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

It is speculated that after losing, the Avengers will find an alternate route to victory by traveling back in time to stop Galactus. However, the question remains, what will the Avengers do about the alternative timeline they create?

It is entirely plausible that there may be two versions of reality after the Nexus War in Fortnite. One where Galactus eats up half the island, and the other where the Avengers triumph.

Several theories are also claiming that the Seven will come to aid the Avengers and that they will help with the alternate timeline.

Various theories suggest that while inside the black hole, if it makes an appearance at all, players will be able to get a glimpse of the Old Athena Map and Tilted Towers. Thus, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 may be set up for a massive reveal.

It is unclear how long the black hole may be around. Epic Games have not scheduled any tournament or cash cup on December 2 and 3. Thus, Fortnite may be down for a couple of days.

Regardless of what happens in the Nexus War, players are eager to find out what the map will look like in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Hopefully, this will usher in the festive season with a brisk change that players will have to adapt to swiftly.

Related - Fortnite "Reboot A Friend" program: Earn free pickaxe, weapon wrap, emote, and more