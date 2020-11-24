SypherPK predicts that Avengers will lose the Nexus War in Fortnite just like in the movies

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 may begin with a loss for the Avengers in the Nexus War.

In a recent video, Ali “SypherPK“ Hassan revealed a theory about the Nexus War which seems entirely plausible. Unlike several other fan theories and leaks, this one might actually come true. However, this one will need a collective effort. Like Captain America says, "together."

The theory is heavily based on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The fight against Thanos was all but lost until Tony Stark sacrificed himself for the greater good and something not entirely different may happen in Fortnite.

SypherPK theorizes that Avengers will lose the Nexus War in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4

The way Epic Games are setting up the Fortnite narrative, it is possible that the Avengers and The Seven might work together to defeat Galactus. But SypherPK thinks that it might not end up that way. Instead, the Avengers would lose, and Galactus might destroy the Fortnite map.

The Fortnite narrative is heavily based on the map. Whatever changes players notice on the map directly contribute to the storyline. Thus, Galactus devouring the Fortnite map might be a significant change going into Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

SypherPK asserts that this cataclysmic change will be exactly similar to the ending of Avengers: Endgame. The Avengers will not win the Nexus War, and just like Endgame, they might have to travel back in time. This is where the old Athena Map comes in.

SypherPK said:

"The reason why I think that there is going to be a long down time is I do think that Galactus is going to win. I don't think the heroes or Fortnite characters are ready for what Galactus has in store….(In the movies) the heroes had to go back in time to beat Thanos. This could be somewhat of a similar story where Galactus ends up capturing the Zero Point."

He further added that Fortnite characters, along with the Avengers, might have to go back in time to save reality. The prolonged downtime and the alleged black hole might be caused by Galactus winning the Nexus War.

The Fortnite Battle Bus might help the Avengers travel through time

The Battle Bus is loaded and ready to go.



This is our final stand to save all Reality.



The Devourer of Worlds arrives 12.1.20 4 PM EThttps://t.co/AGuTlNcu3h pic.twitter.com/ERKfEh4M9S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2020

SypherPK also pointed out that the Battle Bus has finally adopted the design by Tony Stark. This might be the key which the Avengers need to go back in time.

The Battle Bus will play a major role in transporting the Avengers, as it is one of the only common elements in all the Fortnite seasons.

It is entirely plausible that players will be leaving the map and traveling through space and time during the Devourer Of Worlds event. Although Dr.Strange is not in the picture, he might still be working behind the scenes. To orchestrate a proper time loop, the Avengers may need Dr.Strange's help.

SypherPK also pointed out how the Travis Scott live event was only 650MB. The Galactus Event, on the other hand, is about 4GB. This is a stark reminder that this event will be bigger than anything players have seen in Fortnite so far. There are no tournaments or cash cups scheduled during the downtime after the Galactus event.

SypherPK said:

"It is literally ten times bigger than the end event(black hole). That is mind-boggling. I don't know why it is so huge. This event is probably going to take a long time...Epic is always raising the bar."

Players have already spotted Galactus' crown emerging from the water. It is only a matter of time before he rises to capture the Zero Point.

We can save the Island if we work together.



This is our last chance.



12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Tyz3dml6rc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2020

With the Fortnite reality at stake, will it take another sacrifice from Tony Stark to set things right? Or will Galactus consume half the map and destroy the Fortnite reality?

With all these theories floating around, Epic Games have set the stage perfectly for the end-of-season event. The question that remains now is how players will cope with this major change in Fortnite.

