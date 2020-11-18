Avengers gearing up for the final battle in Fortnite Nexus War with the introduction of Venom

Epic Games has announced that Venom would be featuring in the Fortnite Marvel Knockout Super Series. Simultaneously, fans started wondering if this marks the beginning of the end of the Nexus War.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 was thematically shaped after the Marvel Universe. Incorporating several Marvel characters and elements on the Fortnite island was a stroke of absolute genius from Epic Games. However, this will be coming to an end soon, and the Fortnite island will be altered once again.

With the introduction of Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Black Widow, and Venom, the Avengers are gearing up to face Galactus. The aim is to protect the "reality" and perhaps preserve the Zero Point in Fortnite.

Venom Cup - Duos Tournament

November 18th



Perfect your symbiotic bond with your duo, and compete for a chance to be one of the very first to earn and unlock the Venom Outfit and Back Bling.



Bring your duo and be the first to play Fortnite as the black Symbiote. pic.twitter.com/RiwGZEa7gI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 17, 2020

Venom skin added in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4: Nexus War storyline

Venom might be the last Marvel skin added in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation from Epic Games about this. However, fans and players expect Epic Games to come up with a last-minute surprise by adding a couple of new superheroes.

The Marvel characters currently present on the Fortnite island are Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Storm, She-Hulk, Dr.Doom, Silver Surfer, Groot, Black Panther, Mystique, Daredevil, Ghost Rider, Black Widow, and Venom. The question that remains is whether this team will be enough to stop Galactus in the Nexus War.

The Nexus War began right after the water levels subsided, which was a direct aftermath of the Device Event. Midas, one of the strongest characters in Fortnite, was suspected to be missing after the Device Event. However, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 brought Midas back in a different form.

Firstly, there was the Midas Rex skin, which came out with the Last Laugh Bundle. Then came the Midas fish that turned players' inventory into gold tier upon consumption. Finally, Epic Games brought Midas back in Fortnitemares 2020, as a leader of the Shadow Zombies.

Thus, this collaboration with Marvel added a new dimension to the Fortnite storyline. Simultaneously, fans started expressing how the main plot was deviating because of the Nexus War. However, Epic Games had plans to merge both narratives into one.

The culmination of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 puts the entire narrative into perspective — all the leaks point to a significant end-of-season event. This is likely going to be Avengers' final stand against Galactus in the Nexus War.

Tony Stark has been laying the foundations to take Galactus down. However, that might not be enough to save the Fortnite Island. Recently, iFiremonkey posted a Tweet stating how Galactus is edging closer with each new update.

No, Galactus is not "gone", as he has gotten closer to the island he became more and more transparent, with this week's upcoming update we should see a 3D Model in the sky instead of the 2D Image that just got closer and closer.



But yeah, just wacky transparency stuff going on. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 16, 2020

@NearbyLeaks also posted an image that showed a string of codes alluding to the end-of-season event. The Fortnite community is speculating that it will be similar to the Travis Scott live event.

i've tried string dumping thanks to @intercelluar and found this in the strings. as we know, Junior is the codename for galactus event. This hints to a possible cinematic cutscene / video that will play in the event.



(the circled string)#Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/7SBb5VC7Lk — Nearby // Fortnite Leaks (@NearbyLeaks) November 17, 2020

At the same time, players are also wondering how the mythic abilities are going to come into play in the Nexus War. The island has been home to the Avengers for quite some time now, and it is only logical to expect players using these mythic abilities against Galactus.

While several fans complained about the Fortnite storyline, the addition of the Avengers gave the plot a new boost. Including all these Marvel characters in Fortnite has paved a path for future collaborations as well.

Thus, the stage is set for the Avengers' final fight against Galactus. Various predictions suggest that the island will be covered in snow as soon as the Nexus War ends. Like the Starks say, "winter is coming," only this time, it is going to bring Galactus to the Fortnite island too.

