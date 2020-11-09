Fortnite: Leaks suggest Epic Games is about to introduce a monthly subscription Crew Pack

A recent leak suggests that Fortnite Battle Royale is about to get a monthly subscription via a new pack.

🚨Fortnite "Monthly Crew Pack" Leak🚨



In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen:



With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service.



Survey was brought to my attention VIA: @MarDlt_ pic.twitter.com/daYouFMcVy — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

For a while, players wondered if Fortnite would get a monthly pack for its Battle Pass, which would help in many ways. And it seems that Epic Games has put that idea in motion and will soon introduce a Monthly Crew Pack that will allow players to get all the cosmetics early.

Fortnite is a dynamic game where new skins, emotes, backblings, and pickaxes get added every week. Players can purchase them from the item shop with V-Bucks and make real-money purchases to get these cosmetics.

However, a recent leak reveals that Epic has a better plan for all Fortnite enthusiasts.

iFireMonkey and ShiinaBR posted on Twitter about the already mentioned "Monthly Crew Pack." A survey conducted by Epic had all the details players need to be aware of before making the purchase.

Also read: Epic Games bans double movement for Fortnite on PC

Fortnite introducing Monthly Crew Pack – Battle Pass, 1000 V-Bucks to be included?

Advertisement

Image via @MarDlt Twitter

The survey was sent arbitrarily to gather information about what the Fortnite community wants. Naturally, several players responded positively to the monthly subscription idea, and the publisher provided an image of the questionnaire.

Image via @MarDlt Twitter

The image featured full access to the Battle Pass, 1000 V-Bucks, and the Monthly Crew Pack. Players had to answer the questions based on the Fortnite image.

Players were also provided with suitable options for their choices:

Advertisement

Discounts on V-Bucks

The current Battle Pass

25 Battle Pass levels

Discounts on Item Shop cosmetics

The ability to select and existing Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe from the Item Shop for free.

An outfit pack that is exclusive to this subscription that includes a character outfit with an additional style, Back Bling and a Pickaxe.

Early access to the next Battle Pass

An outfit pack that subscribers get first and then will be sold in the shop later that includes a character outfit with an additional style, Back Bling, and a Pickaxe.

1,000 V-Bucks each month

1,000 V-Bucks each week

None of the above

They also ask survey takers if they would subscribe for $15.99 a month pic.twitter.com/pdr6rUv6gR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

Epic also provided two price ranges in this survey, which is brilliant news for Fortnite fanatics. It not only gives them the option to choose but also provides them with an early-access opportunity.

I should also mention, the image for the bundle is titled "Crew Ninja" and the price goes from $15.99 to $18.99 pic.twitter.com/fewMU1t5E7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 7, 2020

It is also a great move from Epic to conduct a community survey before introducing the Monthly Crew Pack in Fortnite. From the image provided, players can deduce what it will more or less feature.

Advertisement

Leaked "Monthly Fortnite Subscription" Feature!!



This picture was recently published in a survey and describes a new feature where you'll instantly get access to each new Battle Pass, a monthly Crew Pack & 1,000 V-Bucks each month if you subscribe to the service!



(via @MarDlt_) pic.twitter.com/G7czdhVn99 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 7, 2020

For now, there has been no official confirmation from Epic. Hopefully, the company will announce it soon enough.

Also read: How to complete the Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges?