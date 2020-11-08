How to complete the Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges?

The Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges are replacing the weekly challenges but still offer great ways to earn extra XP.

The Season 4 Week 11 'XP Xtravaganza' challenges are part of the final push to unlock all of the foil skin variants.



Get em done!

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 2 - Season 4 has entered into Week 11. With this comes the XP Xtravaganza challenges, which will give players a significant XP boost towards their Battle Pass. As the Nexus War is drawing close to its conclusion, Epic Games have decided to spice it up by offering extra XP for players.

In their official blog, Epic Games mentioned this new bunch of XP Challenges. The Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges are designed after the Overtime challenges Epic introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1.

Players need to complete these challenges as swiftly as possible. However, there is a catch, as players need to complete each stage of these challenges in a single match.

Fortnite challenges Week 11 - XP Xtravaganza

Week 11/ XP Xtravaganza Challenges:



-Deal damage to opponents with scoped weapons (0/??)



-Use superpowers to eliminate opponents (0/??)



-Use rifts (0/??)



-Upgrade weapons from common rarity to uncommon rarity (0/??)



— Sharky - Fortnite Leaks (@SharkyLeaks) November 4, 2020

While the Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges have been divided into three sections, players need to be aware of completing them in a single match.

Here is a complete list of all the challenges players need to complete -

Deal damage using scoped weapons (500)

Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity (4)

Search Chests (0/7)

Use rifts in a single match (3)

Visit all named locations in a single match

Use superpowers to eliminate the enemies (1)

Drive cars or trucks through Rifts

— Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) November 5, 2020

While most of these look pretty straightforward, some of them might be difficult to complete. This is why a comprehensive Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenge guide is quintessential for completing all of these challenges.

How to complete Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza Challenges?

These challenges can be completed in Solo, Duo, Trios, or in Squads. It is recommended that players team up as that helps to complete these challenges quickly. Completing the Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges enables players to level up their Battle Pass and ensure they unlock every Marvel skin.

— FortniteNews // Fortnite Noticias (@fortnitenews22) November 5, 2020

Thanks to a comprehensive video by Perfect Score, we now know how to go about the Fortnite Week 11 XP Xtravaganza challenges.

For the first one, "Deal damage using scoped weapons", players are advised to try it out in Team Rumble with a Sniper Rifle and a Scoped AR. Players can try to upgrade their weapons to Epic rarity to deal more damage to the opponents.

Similarly, to eliminate enemies with superhero weapons, players are advised to try it out in the Marvel Knockout LTM.

Image Credits - Perfect Score

For the Rifts, players can drop down west of Stark Industries, where the Rift is present near a bridge. As demonstrated in the video, players can jump through the Rift while they are still inside the Car.

The challenge for visiting all named places in a single match might be tricky for players. It is highly advised that players try it out after getting a Chopper. This allows them to move quickly and is the simplest way to complete this challenge. Players should carry an ample amount of heals in order to survive the storm as well.

