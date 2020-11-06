Fortnite: Fans grateful to Epic Games for adding default skins in the item shop

Epic Games has decided to add the default skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4, and this has become instantly popular.

The Royale Originals bundle consists of four skins that reminds players of the early days of Fortnite Battle Royale. These four skins are The Headhunter Prime, Vintage Ramirez, Wildstreak One, and Vanguard Banshee.

New Bundles:



- Black Widow (Snow Suit) Bundle

- Battle Classics

- Dream Team

- Ghost Rider Bundle

- Lachlan Bundle

- Royale Originals

- Throwback Axe — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

Naturally, players ended up purchasing the Battle Classics bundle along with Rookie Spitfire Outfit. They then took to social media to put up enthusiastic posts about the "default" skins in Fortnite. The Battle Classics featured Jonesy, Hawk, Original Renegade, and Rookie Spitfire.

Related: Fortnite - Patch v14.50 leaks and Disney+ collaboration

Epic Games adds default skins and variants in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Popular streamers and players reacted passionately when these skins were added to the Fortnite Item Shop. The Royale Originals bundle and the Battle Classics bundle cost 2000 V-bucks each.

Bought the Royale Originals and The O.G with code Cr00ldude-Evan!! @crueldude100 pic.twitter.com/cQ6Y5KyPr5 — 🕯️👁️𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚙𝚎𝚛👁️🕯️ (@its_harperlol) November 5, 2020

Advertisement

While several players and fans expressed how these bundles were a bit overpriced, most went on to purchase them. These packs have elements of nostalgia attached, and Fortnite players love the OG version of the game.

I’m guessing the Battle Classics and the Royale Originals will be available alongside the Throwback Axe and the OG glider, it would make sense? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/XLzWOFBuJt — FNL34KS - Fortnite News & Leaks (@FNL34KS) November 4, 2020

Fans posted clips with these default skins on Twitter and Reddit, showing how much they love this addition from Epic. In truth, the Fortnite community loves the old version of the game much more than the current one. The constant requests from pros and fans for the old map are quite prevalent on social media.

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

u/Jonathan287 posted a clip on Reddit showing the default emotes along with Rookie Spitfire. This was not all, as Epic decided to add the OG glider in the Item Shop as well.

Muselk, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, even made a video about the return of these default skins in Fortnite. He said:

"Ever since Fortnite Chapter 2 started, there's been something missing. Something about Fortnite that just didn't feel right. I'm talking about the OG default skins."

He added a hilarious touch by saying:

"The skins that we used to be able to use for free, now are like six bucks each. But the point is OGs are back; that's the most important thing to pay attention to."

Interestingly, in the old version of Fortnite, players could not choose which Default skin they got to play with. But Epic has now added a way for players to choose their favorite default skin.

Muselk noted that this was a significant improvement in Fortnite.

Related: Fortnite - Results from FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 4

Fortnite is shifting to a winter theme

Advertisement

So long and thanks for all the treats, #Fortnitemares ! pic.twitter.com/5m7yoEIDyv — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 3, 2020

In an official statement, Epic Games mentioned the following:

"In the spirit of remembering the past while looking to the future, we're offering all Fortnite players — on all supported platforms — the free Throwback Axe Pickaxe. Starting 4th November 2020, this classic default Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1 will be available through 15th January, 2021, for everyone both in-game and through the PlayStation Store."

It feels like Epic is determined to keep the Fortnite community happy with the onset of the winter season. As the leaks suggest, the Fortnite map will soon be taken over by a winter theme. This will mark the beginning of Winterfest 2020.

Advertisement

Fans and players are getting their hands on these default skins in Fortnite before Winterfest 2020 begins. Hopefully, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 Winterfest 2020 will be as successful as Fortnitemares was.

Related: Fortnite - 'Batman' kidnapping 'Iron Man' from Stark Industries is the best thing you'll see all day