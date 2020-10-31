Fortnite: 'Batman' kidnapping 'Iron Man' from Stark Industries is the best thing you'll see all day

Fortnite Battle Royale is evolving into something much more than a game. For fans, this is exciting news, as every season will have a reference to popular culture. While the ongoing collaboration with Marvel is proving to be highly successful, Epic might have even bigger plans in the works for Fortnite.

Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack Now Available On Nintendo Switch https://t.co/N0MQv7Qh3I pic.twitter.com/lVfcstSGvg — Nintendo Insider (@NintendoIns) September 21, 2019

The fans, players and content creators, all got a considerable boost in interest when Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 started featuring iconic comic book characters.

Even in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, the likes of Aquaman, Batman and Joker were prevalent skins.

The Batman Caped Crusader bundle has started showing up on the Samsung version of Fortnite.



Expect it to come back really soon! pic.twitter.com/xbsJdcrPyR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 14, 2020

The way it stood after Midas' device event, Aquaman was brought into the narrative. Thus, fans have reported how Fortnite is the only place where your favorite superheroes can team up or fight each other.

Fortnite fan posts a video of Batman kidnapping Iron Man from Stark Industries

Batman kidnapping Iron Man in Fortnite - u/Quantum-Culture Reddit

In recent times, Fortnite has become a home for characters from DC, Marvel, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and several others. This makes Fortnite an alluring game, and also adds to the title's presence in popular culture.

The younger generation of players makes up a massive section of the Fortnite community. Epic Games have always managed to attract their Fortnite players with innovative skins and emotes. This formula has worked in the past, and it continues to do so.

Batman kidnapping Iron Man in Fortnite - u/Quantum-Culture Reddit

u/Quantum-Culture posted a clip on Reddit r/FortNiteBR that shows Batman carrying Iron Man away, after knocking him down, that too at Stark Industries!

How did he beat Tony Stark? Well, he is Batman. The Batman exists in the Fortnite Universe as well.

The Batman Caped Crusader pack was released back in August. Costing players about $15.99, the set came with six items - Batman Comic Book Outfit, Batman Comic Book Cape Back Bling. The Dark Knight Movie Outfit, The Dark Knight Movie Cloak Back Bling, Batman Pickaxe and a Batwing Glider.

Batman kidnapping Iron Man in Fortnite - u/Quantum-Culture Reddit

For any comic book enthusiast, this collection merges both the movie and the comics. Thus, it was quite popular in Fortnite. This makes it simple for players to own skins in Fortnite, which belong to both Marvel and DC.

Fortnite becomes a center for popular culture

SypherPK recently spoke about a podcast where Donald Mustard discussed the future of Fortnite. This was quite interesting as the Fortnite community has a significant role to play in the Fortnite lore.

Never did I think that Iron man, Thor, Batman, The Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Star Wars, @Loserfruit, Travis Scott, and Deadpool would ever be in @Fortnite.



I've been playing Fortnite since Chapter 1 Season 5.

Fortnite has come a long way. — LachyJL21 (@IachyJL21) October 25, 2020

Fortnite tends to make its players the center of their narrative. This makes the Fortnite map a pivot, around which the entire plot develops. This process has seen the inclusion of these superheroes from popular culture.

Yes.

There’s already too many to count.

Currently there’s

Ninja

Loserfruit

Mcu

Marvel comics

Dc

Dc comics

Marshmello

Ghostbusters

Jordans

Travis Scott

Major lazer

Drake

Countless musicians on the radios in game

John wick

Die hard is heavily referenced

Cont. — chaos agent (@chaosagentreal) October 25, 2020

Only time will tell whether they will thicken the Fortnite plot, or remain as in-game skins. In the meantime, Epic Games has seen a massive rise in the number of new players.

This was also a result of their issues with Apple, as several players had to shift platforms. Despite all the criticism, Fortnite remains to be one of the best BR games out there, especially when it comes to merging popular culture with the game.