Fortnite Battle Royale has been luring new and old players to the game with a steady flow cosmetics. With the help of collaborations such as with Marvel, Ghostbusters, John Wick, and more, Epic Games have brought the world of popular culture to Fortnite. The skins in Fortnite have always been one of the major factors behind players loving the game so much.

It's very strange. I think this game should be free. It looks like Fortnite game, more for kids that will want to buy skins. A lot of skins. And it already has microtransactions. Non AAA game with mtx from devs of f2p non successful game for 80€ it's way too overpriced. — Dake Wo Miteru (@dake_wo) October 25, 2020

However, when it comes to the pricing of skins, some of them might feel a bit too expensive in Fortnite. Although skins do not give players any tactical or gameplay advantage, it makes them stand out in the lobby. It allows players to be unique in Fortnite, and provides a jolt of much-needed confidence.

Top 5 most overpriced exclusive skins in Fortnite

The Fortnite community loves these skins, although being able to afford all of them is another matter entirely. Some of these skins have only been available once. Thus, if you missed one in the Item Shop, then it's your loss. However, Epic Games keeps a regular rotation system in place, which does see certain old skins returning to the game.

Yeah $20 A skin is just overpriced. It isn't a good game. Free games should even have a tough time. I don't care for a price of a game or length. Fortnite barely has anything. Just look at DC Universe online. Its not everyone's cup of tea but it has a bit of free content. — Carmine Velazquez (@EvilResident123) October 26, 2020

$20 is pretty standard for skin bundle pricing these days in Fortnite. However, there were some bundles in the past that cost players much more. Most of these were due to promotions going on with GPUs, and gaming consoles.

The honorable mentions in this list of top overpriced skins would definitely have Dark Jonesy, Rose Team Leader, and the Royal Bomber. Some of them also feature in the list of the most disliked Fortnite skins of all time.

The Dark Vertex

The Dark Vertex Skin in Fortnite - Image Credits - Epic Games

Epic Games has a habit of redesigning old Fortnite skins, giving it a totally new look. Players looking to get the Dark Vertex skin had to purchase the limited edition Xbox One. This meant that players had to spend almost $250-300 for a unique skin and a console.

The Double Helix

The Double Helix Skin in Fortnite - Image Credits - Epic Games

Part of the promotion for Nintendo Switch, the Double Helix, was a part of the Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundle. Players needed to spend about $300 to get a Nintendo Switch and the skin in Fortnite. This has made the skin one of the rarest in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Reflex

The next skin was a part of the NVIDIA GeForce GTX Fortnite bundle. The Reflex skin came with the description "Quick to react, first to retaliate." Most of the items in the bundle were of Rare Quality.

Reflex Skin in Fortnite - Image Credits - eneba.com

Players needed to purchase the GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for $255 to get this bundle in Fortnite. However, this became one of the most popular skins soon as PC Gamers naturally shifted to GTX 1060 during its time.

Frostbite

Image Credits: Fortniteintel.com

Back in 2018, Fortnite released the Deep Freeze bundle. This bundle had the Legendary Frostbite skin, along with several other cosmetics. It was only $30, but it was almost as good as buying a new game.

Galaxy & iKONIK

Image Credits: Epic Games

This skin was part of the first phone bundle with Samsung. To acquire this skin, players had to purchase the Samsung Tab S4 or Note 9. The S4 tab cost players about $650, which became the more economical option compared to Note 9.

iKONIK Skin in Fortnite - Image Credits - Epic Games

The Galaxy bundle was also followed later on by the Samsung S10 skin iKONIK, modeled after Jung Changwoo, one of the members of the K-pop singing group iKON. The base model of S10 cost $750; that was what players had to spend to get the iKONIK skin.

