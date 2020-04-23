Top 10 worst Fortnite skins of all time: Fornite skins that you should absolutely avoid buying

A list of Fortnite's worst skins

Fortnite offers hundreds of skins to its players that are up for sale within the in-game item shop for 24 hours. The cosmetics can be bought using the in-game currency called vBucks that sells from anywhere between $10 for a 1000 vBucks to $100 for 13,500 vBucks.

Choosing which skin to buy or not is entirely up to the players. The skins do not provide any additional benefit other than being solely a cosmetic item to be used in-game.

However, skins goes a long way in providing players with a sense of individuality. The Dark Bomber skin became a symbol of FaZe Sway, a professional Fortnite player who is known for his extraordinary building skills. The Mexican Wrestler / Dynamo skin, more commonly known as the 'Mongraal' skin, is so-called because Dynamo often uses it in-game on his streams and events.

On that note, we feature ten of the worst Fortnite skins to be found in the Fortnite item shop.

10) The Brat

The Brat

While this may be one of the only few skins that come with its contrail, the fact that its possibly one of the most disliked skins cannot be overlooked.

The Brat comes in two different style options, one with a cap tilted backwards, and another one without the cap. However, if you are going into a Fortnite Fashion show that has an 'Ugly skins' theme going on, you could try your luck with this skin.

9) Cuddle Team Leader

Cuddle Team Leader

The Cuddle Team Leader was a popular pick for players back in Season 3 to 5. It was another one of those skins that 'stood out' possibly due to a lack of options back in those days.

Advertisement

The Cuddle Team Leader skin tries to capture the essence of a mascot of sorts but fails horribly. The eyes seem to pop-out a bit too much. The bright pink used in the skin is not received well within the community either.

8) Rabbit Raider

Rabbit Raider

The bunny skin with a Jason's mask on uses a similar colour combination as the Cuddle Leader. The bright pink generally seems to be disliked, primarily when used in excess like in this skin.

Since Fortnite is targeted towards younger audiences, with a majority of its players under 18, this skin may not be the perfect fit for everyone.

7) Oblivion

Oblivion

If the season 4 tier 100 skin, Omega, had a rip-off, it would undoubtedly be the Oblivion skin. Apart from being a total rip-off of the Omega skin, the Oblivion skin looks and feels incredibly dense due to its weird design.

The shoulder gear on the skin seems entirely out of place while the colours are too dull for a skin in the legendary rarity.

6) Hollow Head

Hollow Head

The Pumpkinhead is a Halloween skin from 2018. While the orange pumpkin head with aqua-coloured flames is quite remarkable, but the raven body along with the repurposed Ragnarok cape did not sit well with most of the players.

To a certain extent, the skin lacks originality since most of its design comes from other skin models.

5) FlyTrap

FlyTrap

The Fly Trap is a prime example of an underdeveloped skin.

It sells for a whopping 2000 vbucks on the item shop, while the skin in itself is unique. It does not come with any back bling or a selectable style.

For a hefty $20, this skin, by all means, is hugely overpriced.

4) Mecha Team Leader

Mecha Team Leader

The Mecha Leader was introduced into Fortnite as a part of their storyline in Season 10. While the skin has a story behind it, and is quite uncommon, the bulk on it is incredibly hideous.

Most of Fortnite's player base does not seem to like Bulky skin options in general. But this one seems to be an overkill in that section, making it one of the worst skins in Fortnite.

3) Riley

Riley

Not only did this skin surprisingly win the community choice vote compared to two very unique skins, but it is also extremely 'lazy'.

The Riley skin is a simple merge between Waypoint's head and Shade's body. While the skin itself may not be the absolute worst, it screams unoriginality, and clearly would have been a better fit in the green rarity as opposed to blue.

2) Grimbles

Grimbles

Grimbles just isn't a pleasant skin to look at. The garden gnome face along with a goofy colour combination just does not gel with Fortnite's theme.

The skin has an unsettling smile on its face while the overly realistic gnome features do not help its case either.

1) Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman

An urban legend of the 'Moisty Mire' location on Fortnite has a rather unsettling aura about it. The colours are bizarre, and the outfit itself is exceptionally bulky, with terrible design.

Now that you know which skins to avoid, here is our list of Top 5 Rare skins to help make your next skin selection easier!