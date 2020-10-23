Fortnite: Ghostbusters collaboration coming with Fortnitemares 

Fortnite Season 4 has shown how much influence the game has over the world, when it comes to associating with popular culture. A successful collaboration with Marvel has seen Fortnite becoming one of the most rapidly growing games of all time. With the new v14.40 update Fortnite took it a step further with Fortnitemares: Midas Revenge.

However, there is a massive faction of the community that is not satisfied with all these new inclusions in the game. Some are even suggesting that the Weekly Challenges have become too much of a grind.

Image Credits -Epic Games

Nevertheless, the inclusion of so many mythic weapons has led to the rise of a mythic-driven meta in Fortnite. This, in turn, has fans and players worried that Season 5 might follow in the same pattern.

Fortnite teases another collaboration, this time with Ghostbusters in Fortnitemares

Bundles added in v14.40:



- Ghostbusters Gear

- Ghostbusters Crew

- Ghostbusters Patrol

- Skull Squad Pack

Rise from the crypt and creep on the unsuspecting with this bone chilling Skeleteam! Rattle your bones with the Skull Squad pack! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Recently, reports have begun to suggest that Fortnitemares is just a prelude for bigger things to come. Epic Games have already hinted at another significant collaboration with Ghostbusters this time.

Cosmetics that are encrypted this update that we know of:



- Ghost Rider

- Ant-Man

- Ghostbusters [3 Different Bundles] — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Popular data miner iFireMonkey has discovered that there are three bundles related to Ghostbusters in the game files. He has also revealed that the next Marvel character to enter the game would be Ghost Rider.

Fortnite Ghostbusters Crossover spotted Ahead Of Fortnitemares Event#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/9iusTFMAFL — The Gaming Monkeys (@GamerMonkey_) October 23, 2020

The bundle added in v14.40 has a Ghostbusters Gear, Ghostbusters Crew, Ghostbusters Patrol, and a Skull Squad Pack. It is also apparent that Epic is using Fortnitemares as the perfect idea to launch another collaboration. Players have also discovered a vehicle in Camp Cod, and it remarkably resembles the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters.

The Ghostbusters game remastered will be available in the Epic store from the 29th to November 5th



Maybe we will get the Ghostbusters stuff that day, similar to the storm trooper offer? pic.twitter.com/mQxGRw2JPK — Frenzy Leaks - Fortnite Intel 👻 (@FrenzyLeaks) October 23, 2020

Similarly, HYPEX took to Twitter to show that there will be a Ghostbusters achievement too. According to HYPEX, players will have the opportunity to get the “I Collect Spores, Molds and Fungus” achievement by doing certain activities. This will involve the custom Ghostbusters skin that have been added to Fortnite.

There is no official news yet, but fans and players are quite excited to unlock this new Ghostbusters Skin. Perhaps, the bundle will be the only way to acquire it in Fortnite. Regardless, another successful collaboration by Epic Games has seen Fortnitemares soar high above expectations, at least from a content perspective.

