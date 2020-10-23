Fortnite Week 9 Challenges: location guide for all 11 coins - Green, Blue, Purple and Gold

Fortnite v14.40 update kicked off the Halloween celebration with Fortnitemares: Midas Revenge. With the Fortnite's Week 9 Challenges now live, players are eagerly looking towards the quickest ways to finish them. These challenges grant a massive amount of XP to the players, and will help them with their progress in Fortnite.

Whether it is dancing on the highest and lowest spot in Fortnite, or finding the Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks, players need to have good knowledge about the map before they jump in for the search.

A general understanding about the coins is essential before players hop in to claim XP. The Green XP coin grants a total of 5,000 XP, while the Blue Coin grants 6,500 XP. Simultaneously, the Purple Coin gives 10,000 XP per coin, which makes it quite rare. The Purple Coin explodes when it's collected. Hence, it is recommended to build a box around it before collecting.

A location guide for All XP Coins in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Unlike the Week 7 and Week 8 Challenges, there are a total of eleven coins up for grabs in Fortnite this time around. Similarly, unlike previous weeks, there are two Gold XP Coins on the Island this week. There are also four Green XP Coins, three Blue XP Coins and two Purple XP Coins.

Thanks to comprehensive videos by RutgerK, EveryDay FortNite, Perfect Score, and several more content creators, we now know the locations of all the XP Coins around the map.

Locations for All Green XP Coins in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The first Green XP Coin can be located between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks. Close to the shore, there are two rocks overlooking the beach with a tree; the first Green XP Coin can be found there.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The second Green XP Coin can be located on the Eastern side of Stark Industries. Players need to land right on the edge of the G3 and G4 coordinate, according to RutgerK. Close to the hills, near a fence, players can find the second Green XP Coin in Fortnite.

Image Credits - RutgerK

For the third one, players need to move to the south of Salty Springs. The Green XP Coin can be found inside a dark green dilapidated house.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The fourth and final Green XP Coin in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges can be found all the way up in Coral Castle. The small Island on the B3 coordinate has the Green XP Coin; players need to locate the tree beside a cannon to find the exact location.

Locations for All Blue XP Coins in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Image Credits - RutgerK

There are three Blue XP Coins to be found in Week 9. The first Blue XP Coin can be found south of Misty Meadows. On the snowy mountain, players can find a couple of camp tents with a small blue building. Inside the building, players have to destroy the television to acquire the first Blue XP Coin in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The second Blue XP Coin In Week 9 Challenges is at Retail Row. For this, players need to look for a yellow building with a wooden fence around the house. Players have to destroy the dog house there to acquire the second Blue XP Coin in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The final Blue XP Coin is at the shores, east of Craggy Cliffs. Players need to reach the beach and then destroy the crate in front of the boat to acquire the final Blue XP Coin.

Location for All Purple XP Coins in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Image Credits - RutgerK

There are only two Purple XP Coins this week in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges. The first Purple XP Coin in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges can be found just north of Doom's Domain. East of the landmark named Homely Hills, players will notice a vehicle wreckage. The Purple Coin can be located there.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The second Purple XP Coin can be found at Catty Corner. It will be visible in between the two snowy hills.

Locations for All the Gold XP Coins In Fortnite Week 9 Challenges

Image Credits - RutgerK

Saving the best for the last, Fortnite Week 9 Challenges will have two Gold XP Coins up for grabs. The first one can be found to the north of Stark Industries. There is a building with Tony Stark's hidden lab underneath. Outside, there is a small garden with fences. Players can find the first Gold XP Coin inside the garden.

Image Credits - RutgerK

The final Gold XP Coin in Fortnite Week 9 Challenges can be found East of Weeping Woods. Located at the D5 coordinate, players can find the Gold XP Coin in the Heroes Park monument.

This guide will hopefully help players find all eleven Fortnite Week 9 Challenges coins quickly.

