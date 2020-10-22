Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges: Where are the highest and lowest points on the map

Fortnite is celebrating Halloween in style with the v14.40 update - Fortnitemares: Midas Revenge. Tons of new cosmetics, new weapons, a new game dynamic with the Shadow Zombies, several new Weekly challenges and more have been added for players to grind out. At the same time, Fortnite is also going to host a concert by J Balvin on October 31st, 2020, on Party Royale. Players will hence need to bring their dancing boots to acquire the rewards from the concert.

While on the topic of dancing, Fortnitemares has also brought the following emotes to Fortnite. These are - Morph Juice (Epic), Pickin’ (Rare), Zombie Shambles (Uncommon), Bobo’s Watching (Uncommon), Ghosts Of The Past (Uncommon), and finally Shadow Ghosts (Uncommon). At the same time, the v14.40 update has added some new Weekly Challenges to the game as well.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges: Dance at the highest and lowest spot

Some of these challenges reminded us of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3. For instance, finding the Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks is one of the challenges which was in Season 3 too. However, players are particularly confused about one of the new challenges that include dancing. The catch is that players have to dance at the highest and lowest points on the Fortnite map.

The highest spot in Forntite

Image Credits - RutgerK

While these can be difficult to find, several content creators and dataminers have taken to social media and YouTube to explain how to do it. These Weekly Challenges are crucial for Battle Pass progression. Although several fans might argue that Stark Industries is by far the 'highest’ point in Fortnite, it is not.

To find the highest point in Fortnite, one has to travel quite a bit, all the way up to the foggy cliffs of Misty Meadows. For quite some time now, Mount Kay has been the highest point in Fortnite. Thus, it serves as the first spot for the Dance at the highest and lowest spot in Fortnite Week 9 Challenge. To reach there, players need to drop down exactly like RutgerK shows in his video. The highest point will have an Orange Flag, so it will be easy to spot.

The lowest spot in Fortnite

Image Credit - pinterest.com

Now, on to find the lowest point in Fortnite. Season 3 had given us an island full of water. This showed that there is a different lowest point on the Fortnite island now. The construction of the new POI - Coral Castle, was heavily rumored to be the new Atlantis. However, that was not the case.

Image Credits - RutgerK

To complete the dance at the highest and the lowest spot challenge, players need to find their way to Coral Castle. Upon reaching, players need to land at a spot with water. However, many have reported that they can do it on the land too. Despite this, it is advised that players find a water surface, in case the challenge isn't completed right away.

Week 9 has begun!



This will help players earn 25,000 XP. Hopefully, players will find the dancing at the highest and lowest spot in Fortnite to be a stepping stone to build on their dancing skills ahead of the J Balvin concert.