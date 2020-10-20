Epic Games to feature J Balvin in Fortnitemares with brand new Halloween cosmetics

Fortnite has evolved past the realms of being a live-BR game; thus, Epic Games is expected to have comprehensive planning for Fortnitemares. Fortnite is currently trying to become a bridge between the virtual world and the real one. With all the collaborations done within this year, Epic Games have given fans a celebration in return for their loyalty. Hence, it is plausible to assume, Fortnitemares 2020 is going to be bigger than ever.

Since the Halloween update rolled out, players, fans, and data miners were positively looking forward to the upcoming content. It is quite expected that Epic Games will bring a host of new cosmetics, POIs, weapons, and challenges based on Halloween. Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been a steady flow of content, altering locations, adding new skins, and much more.

Fortnite setting up the Halloween Surprise in "J Balvin style"

There will be an upcoming "Dancefloor Soldier" skin for Fortnitemares.



Description: "He showed up to the party a couple of centuries earlier than expected. Dancefloor Soldier owners who take part in the Nightmare Party on October 31st will receive an exclusive J Balvin style!" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 20, 2020

HYPEX took to Twitter to explain the few things he discovered in the game files and is keeping an eye out for all the supernatural elements that will bring forth an eerie atmosphere in Fortnite. In the previous Halloweens, the community has seen massive celebrations with a lot of cosmetics being gifted. Festive seasons are always something to look forward to in Fortnite.

As of now, from all the information that can be gathered, it seems that a new lobby will be added. Just like every year, however, this time out, players are wondering why it isn't out there yet. Indeed Fortnite has created some iconic lobby backgrounds that have attracted players to try out the game more often during festive seasons. The update 14.30 gave us just a hint of what is about to come.

Some interesting strings:



- Unlock the exclusive J Balvin style for Party Trooper by attending one of his Party Royale concerts!



- [PH] Squad Eliminated. Respawning together.



- [PH] Player Finished #2 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 13, 2020

Halloween is a tradition that has been celebrated in Fortnite ever since its inception. Thus, expecting it to have famous personalities in it might bring in more players. We have seen Epic Games do so with Travis Scott, BTS, Dj Slushii, Marshmello, and many other artists. This time out, it's Columbian singer J Balvin. Things just keep getting better for Fortnite players and fans.

According to HYPEX's Tweet, "There will be an upcoming 'Dancefloor Soldier' skin for Fortnitemares." Description: "He showed up to the party a couple of centuries earlier than expected. Dancefloor Soldier owners who take part in the Nightmare Party on October 31st will receive an exclusive J Balvin style!"

What else will be there in Fortnitemares 2020?

Upcoming Loot Boxes:



- Broom Box (Brooms Mobility?)

- Candy Bucket — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Fortnitemares usually take place during the ending half of October. Like every year, traditionally, it will all start with a new look for the lobby. Hopefully, Epic Games will come up with something that is aesthetically pleasing as well as prevalent with current conditions. They have, without a doubt, ensured that Fortnite becomes one of the best games out there, enmeshed in popular culture.

These Candy Buckets will be used in Fortnitemares to give these consumables (Pepper Ming, Hop Drop, Candy Corn, Jelly Bean, Thermal Taffy), also the sound you hear in the vid is the sound when you eat the Candy Corn consumable. pic.twitter.com/tpFy9af3Tw — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2020

Simultaneously, several new weapons, skins, consumables have been leaked by data miners. For instance, HYPEX discovered that Candy Buckets would be added in the game to distribute consumables as a part of Fortnitemares. According to Hypex, these are the following ones making their way to Fortnite.

Upcoming consumables in Fortnitemares: - Wbroom - Pepper Ming - Hop Drop - Candy Corn - Jelly Bean - Thermal Taffy.

Some new Biome/POI sounds got added this update in the BR sounds folder, i have no idea what these will be used for but they sound like they're for Halloween, and they have different sounds for Wood, Brick & Metal areas. pic.twitter.com/gqbJk98iE6 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2020

Similarly, Brooms might be added to the game for mobility during Halloween time. It is a given that new Halloween LTMs will take over Fortnitemares. Things will become much more enjoyable with the developments. iFireMonkey also made an educated guess based on the previous Fortnitemares dates. It looks like this year Fortnitemares might be between 27-29th October. Although, there is no assurance whether Epic has another surprise up their sleeves.

The current design of the battle bus is activated until Wednesday at 3am ET. At that time it must be replaced by another battle bus design.



So there is a chance that we'll have a downtime this week, in which the new battle bus stage (or Fortnitemares battle bus) will be added! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 19, 2020

ShiinaBR also reported that "The current design of the battle bus is activated until Wednesday at 3 am ET. At that time, it must be replaced by another battle bus design. So there is a chance that we'll have a downtime this week, in which the new battle bus stage (or Fortnitemares battle bus) will be added!"

Players are wondering whether this will be based on Tony Stark's design. However, there is a good chance that it will have both Marvel and Halloween elements in it. Thus, with all these leaks, the Fortnite community is looking forward to the Halloween week quite eagerly.

