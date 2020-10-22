Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges: Where to collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks

Fortnite Battle Royale recently rolled out their v14.40 patch. The inclusion of Fortnitemares: Midas Returns, has been a brilliant move from Epic Games. With a new update comes a set of new Weekly Challenges. Most of the time, these challenges are simple and straightforward. However, when it comes to finding the Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks, players are left without a clue.

Thus, a comprehensive guide to finding these Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks is the aim here. Thanks to a video by EveryDay FortNite on YouTube, players now have a way of completing these challenges before others. Additionally, this video demonstrates how to travel to these points to find four of these Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks.

This challenge takes us back to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, back when a similar challenge was added to the game. However, players couldn't take part in it due to technical issues, and naturally, no one had any idea about how to go about it. Now that Epic Games have actually added it during Fortnitemares, players will definitely enjoy this hunt for the Floating Rings.

Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks - Complete Fortnite Week 9 Challenge location guide

Currently, there are a total of 4-5 Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks in the Fortnite map according to all the reports. Players need to follow the locations shown in the video appropriately to find their way to these Floating Rings.

For the first ring, players need to drop down to the exact location shown on the map. On the corner edge of the building, players will find the first Floating Ring.

To find the second one of the Floating Rings, players need to get on the rooftop of that same building. As shown in the video, players will have to build to the tower upon which the Floating Ring is present.

This should be simple enough as the tower is quite prominently visible in between the Reactors.

To obtain the third Floating Ring, players need to move to the south edge of Steamy Stacks. According to the video, the third Floating Ring at Steamy Stacks is present on a pipe.

Cookie points for those who land on the pipe at the first go. Then again, that's the beauty of Fortnite; one can always build-up to the pipe.

For the fourth Floating Ring at Steamy Stacks players need to move towards the building which has 5 written in green. Inside the building, the Floating Ring can be seen found right on the pipe.

The fifth and most controversial Floating Ring can be found with a little bit of luck. This ring can be found inside a building which has industrial equipment colored in Yellow. Thus, the Floating Rings challenge is quite straightforward in Fortnite, if one knows where to look.

