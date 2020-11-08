Top 5 OG Fortnite locations that we'd like to see in Chapter 2 Season 5

When it comes to the map of Fortnite Battle Royale, the community has a proclivity to be positively biased towards the OG version of the map.

You can only bring back one Fortnite POI , which one are you choosing? 🤔



Tilted Towers

Retail Row

Dusty Depot

Anarchy Acres

Salty Factories

Lazy Links

Metal Crates

Tomato Town

Greasy Grove

Moisty Mire

Flush Factory

Wailing Woods

Prison

Motel — Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) May 28, 2019

Tilted Towers, Dusty Depot, Anarchy Arches, and Greasy Groves - these are some of the POIs that have been removed from the Fortnite map. However, the community has always been hopeful that they will be added in the future versions of the game. Yet, Epic Games have not responded to these community requests.

Not sure if this is a controversial take or not, but I think Epic should bring back Tilted Towers (or Neo Tilted) or some other old POIs..



I cannot make a "connection" to any of the new POIs. None of them has the charm that Tilted, Lazy Links, or Paradise Palms had. pic.twitter.com/FBxWlmdpgT — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 18, 2020

One might ask, why are these locations so popular in Fortnite? Unlike the current version of the map, there are no superhero POIs in the OG version, but players still love it. The reason is quite simple; it reminds players about the good old days in Fortnite. Apart from the element of nostalgia, these iconic POIs were known for being heavily contested.

@FNCompetitive bring back the following: tilted towers, block, little mexico, north flush. Give kbm edit and build sens options along with double movement like save the world. Give controller one button reset. Take LMGs, out of the game, make spaz body shots less then 💯 — twitch.tv/cheaterdabs 💎🍿🪐🍄 (@SenJerry3) November 5, 2020

The Fortnite map has gone through numerous changes until this point. Season-based POI's have always been coming and going, making players wonder whether they will ever get to see the OG version of the map. However, the community is undeniably hoping for some of these OG POI's to come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Let us look at the top five locations that have been removed from Fortnite, which the community would love to see in the next Season.

The OG POI's that players want in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 map

#5 - Dusty Depot Factory

Between Dusty Depot and Salty Springs, there were a group of factories that the players loved in Fortnite. This POI was there in the Fortnite map from Chapter 1 - Season 1. It became a fortress for players to land in, as the houses provided natural shelter against opponents. Players fondly remember dropping down here to get easy loot and pick up a few early kills.

Image Credits - Top5Gaming

The POI held three main factory buildings that were extremely beloved to the Fortnite community. The location was perfect for dropping with squads as well as it was always blooming with high-tier loot. These factories were also stacked with bricks and metal, which made it an ideal spot to farm.

What Fortnite Needs to Add in Chapter 2 Season 5



African Severs (when AWS Gamelift gets implemented)



Dusty Depot (I know we've seen this poi in season 10 but plz bring it back it was so fun)



Lucky Landing poi (really was a good drop and poi)



Junk Junction poi — Wot 1OO (@wot100za) October 22, 2020

The competitive aspect was also there as players loved fighting from the rooftops of these factories. However, the meteor in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 4 destroyed these factories. Ever since then, players have been requesting Epic Games to add the Dusty Depot Factories again.

#4 - The Prison

Popularly recognized as the home for campers, the Prison was an unnamed location between Fatal Fields and Moisty Mier in the OG Fortnite map. Players were attracted to this location simply because of the number of chest spawns. Several reports suggest that there were at least eight chest spawns inside the Prison.

Simultaneously, the Prison was notoriously known for its towers, as campers used to hide and snipe players without being noticed. The loot was average as the Prison was not a main POI in Fortnite. Nevertheless, players remember the location simply because of the competition. It was one of those locations which encouraged players to be sneaky in Fortnite.

I remember my first fortnite win it ended in the prison and I had two kills, it took me and my friend a full week of grinding to get that dub, but when we got it, it was amazing.. — Honey 🍇 (@Freehoney_) November 4, 2020

The Prison was replaced in Chapter 1 - Season 5 by Paradise Palms and has not been added to the map after that. This is definitely one of the locations players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

#3 - Greasy Grove

Perhaps one of the most iconic POIs of the old map, Greasy Grove was home to the popular Durrr Burger building in Fortnite. There were a total of eight buildings in this POI with decent loot. However, the crown jewel of this location was the Durrr Burger building. Players loved to scour the entire building to get loot.

Image Credits - Top5Gaming

There was also a chest spawn in the basement, and players loved competing for it. However, during Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6, Epic Games started making minute changes to the POI. Finally, they decided to remove Greasy Grove with the onset of Season 7 after it was covered by ice.

Players have not seen the POI since, and several have kept their faith that Epic Games will add it back in Fortnite.

#2 - Anarchy Acres

This was one of the best spots to drop in early on and gather ample loot for the rest of the match. The Anarchy Acres was known for its chest spawns and rare loot. Usually, squads used to drop here to gather materials before moving on to a different POI.

However, it became popular quite swiftly in Fortnite and is reminiscent of intense squad fights. It was almost similar to Fatal Fields with the structural design. Anarchy Acres will always be a location that players still want in Fortnite. Although Epic Games has not hinted at anything, but the community definitely wants Anarchy Acres to be present in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

#1 - Tilted Towers

There were several other POIs for the first spot on this list, but none more deserving than Tilted Towers. Perhaps one of the most competitive areas of the map, the Tilted Towers will always be a fan favorite. Iconic players like Tfue, Ninja, and several others used to drop at this location to get an insane number of kills.

In fact, this was one of the locations where players could quickly rack up 20 eliminations in Fortnite. The vertical advantage and the structural design of Tilted Towers encouraged both long and close-range fights. With decent loot and ample chest spawns, this POI will always remain a fan favorite.

Image Credits - Fortniteintel

However, Epic Games decided to remove Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 8. This effectively made players post on their social media, requesting Epic Games to bring it back. Despite its removal, Tilted Towers will always hold a special place for players. Hopefully, Epic Games will recognize this location's popularity and bring it back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Image Credits - Tfue YouTube

With all that being said, Epic Games have rarely added old POIs in the game. The community has seen an uprising of new POIs, and it remains to be seen if these locations will ever make a return on the Fortnite map.

