Fortnite: How to get the Tactical Mystique skin

The Fortnite and Marvel collaboration has brought a new skin variant for players grinding the game.

Ok - all the Mystique items unlocked including the transformation emote (battle pass Level 86) - now I just need to wait a few weeks for the tactical Mystique skin to be unlockable #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/cjpicXmgNR — Freeman (he/him) (@Freeman_1972) October 4, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is now into Week 11, with all the latest XP Xtravaganza challenges ongoing. Simultaneously, Epic Games has added several new, unique skins for players to collect in-game. One of the many Marvel skins that players can earn by doing in-game challenges is the Tactical Mystique skin.

The resemblance between this item and the comic book version is quite uncanny. It is almost the same design, but with a little variation to the leather suit. There are a few steps that players have to follow to acquire this skin in Fortnite.

Related: How to get a free Disney+ subscription for two months through Fortnite

How to acquire the Tactical Mystique skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4

Firstly, players need to ensure they have the basic version of the Mystique skin. They need to rank up to level 80 on their Battle Pass to unlock this base variant. But if gamers do not wish to grind the challenges, they can purchase the Battle Pass levels with V-Bucks.

Advertisement

It is advised that players get the Battle Pass as that allows them to rank up quickly through the challenges. Once they get the base variant, gamers can push ahead with the challenges to eventually acquire the Tactical variant.

Image via Comrad3s

Next up, players need to complete the Fortnite Week 9 or Week 10 Challenges. Whether it is dancing on the highest and lowest spots in Fortnite, or finding the Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks, they need to know the map properly before jumping into these challenges.

The Week 9 and Week 10 challenges in Fortnite grant players enormous amounts of XP. This will quickly level up the Battle Pass and allow them to be eligible for the Mystic Tactical skin.

With the release of #Fortnite Ch.2 Season 4, Week 10 you can now unlock the bonus style for

Mystique.



• Complete Weekly Challenges from Week 9 or 10 (10)

Reward:

- Mystique (Tactical)

- Gilded Morphic Blades (Morphic) pic.twitter.com/NianUHvPZA — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) October 29, 2020

Advertisement

There is a unique emote which comes with the Mystique skin, and players need to do a little more to acquire it. As soon as they get the Tactical Mystique variant, they have to jump into a match and use different rarity pistols, use a phone booth, and emote after eliminating an enemy.

The Gilded Morphic Blades have a silver variant for Mystique's Tactical style pic.twitter.com/fCwsIJRugx — Not Named Nick (@Nickotine_SG) September 22, 2020

Another variant for the Guilded Morphic Blades is also added to the Mystique skin set. Thanks to a comprehensive video by Comrad3s, players now know how to go about completing these challenges to unlock the Tactical Mystique skin.

Also read - Epic Games bans double movement for Fortnite on PC