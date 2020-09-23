Epic Games is delivering what they promised in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. The collaboration with Marvel has seen a significant shift in the game's dynamic. Players now have to cope with overly powerful mythic abilities.

Locations are being highly contested, and several new challenges are available in-game now. This is also because Fortnite is celebrating its 3rd birthday, and Epic Games wants to do it in style.

In Season 4, players have seen collaborations with Marvel, BTS, DJ Slushii, and Rocket League. This has been one of the most productive Fortnite seasons ever. Epic likes to keep clues hidden as well, which further adds to the mystery. Similarly, they have done the same with the current updates.

New POIs added in Fortnite v14.20 update

The Prison Transport Truck is now open for some reason pic.twitter.com/hG3qanvyW0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

For instance, the new POIs that have spawned in the game since the introduction of Stark Industries add to the imminent threat of Galactus' arrival. While his Gorgers have already made their way onto the Island, another Marvel character has recently entered the fight.

New "Superstore" Landmark next to Holly Hedges pic.twitter.com/KYkOhDcFQE — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

There are two new POIs, with one of them near Holly Hedges, called the Superstore. It was present in-game in the past, which makes it feel like more of a remaster. Another new POI can be located towards the north of the map - the Transport Carrier. Although it was closed earlier, it is now open and accessible. This could be pointing towards another Marvel character. Speculations suggest that it is Juggernaut from X-Men, but only time will tell.

Wolverine is finally on the island

Wolverine, one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe, is now in the game. There are two skin variants available for his character.

New Wolverine style named "LOGAN" pic.twitter.com/eo7J4NR9Pg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

The iconic Yellow, Black, and Blue suit from X-Men, as well as the classic jeans and tank top Logan look. There is no specific POI assigned to Wolverine in Fortnite. He lurks in the shadows at Weeping Woods, and is, by far, the toughest Marvel Boss to date.

In the above video, Ali “SypherPK“ Hassan demonstrates how to go about hunting Wolverine down. However, to obtain his mythic Claws, players need to play the Fortnite Marvel LTMs first. There are a number aspects with regard to his Claw damage that one must remember. Firstly, Wolverine's power is Regeneration.

This means that the player who has the Claws, regenerates their health in Fortnite. This is one of the reasons why the Boss is challenging to beat, as he regenerates health even after getting knocked. Players also gain a significant speed boost when they run with the Claws out.

There is also a tradeoff. The dash and the jump attack both claw the enemy, but to break builds, one has to combine it with a double-jump. The other feature is a dodge trick, where the character rolls on the ground. These abilities, along with Regeneration, make Wolverine one of the best mythic characters in Fortnite so far.