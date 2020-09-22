Fortnite x Rocket League Challenges now Live: Free Back bling and other cosmetic rewards

After the announcement of Rocket League becoming a free to play game, players all over the world have been keen on trying it out. To celebrate this, Epic Games have come up with a brilliant collaboration plan with Fortnite. This will not only unify two separate communities, but will also make sure that both games benefit from it. The free to play game will be available on the Epic Games store. Along with this, Fortnite will also feature a special event.

Tomorrow @rocketleague goes free to play 🎉



To celebrate @slushiiMusic from Rocket League Radio will perform in Party Royale as part of our Concert Spotlight Series on Sept 26 at 5PM ET!



Jump into Rocket League after the show to earn free rewards 🎮https://t.co/lypexxF4s0 pic.twitter.com/0GtYkZRSyp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2020

In honor of Rocket League, Epic Games is introducing the Llama-Rama event. This would be a free to play crossover event, where players can compete in challenges to unlock rewards for both games.

Fortnite x Rocket League crossover details

Epic Games decided to add vehicles to Fortnite a while ago. A logical guess would suggest that this was done keeping the upcoming free-to-play status of Rocket League in mind. There will be a bunch of new surprises in Fortnite that will all relate to Rocket League.

The official blog also states, "After completing Llama-Rama Challenges, players can view the Rocket League Event Challenge Page to redeem Rocket League rewards for completed Challenges. On the Fortnite side of things, players will receive Challenge rewards after logging into Fortnite after each Challenge is completed in Rocket League. You do not need to claim rewards in Fortnite to get your Fortnite items."

The trailer showed that the Fortnite Battle Bus might be a part of the Llama Rama event. The event will begin on September 23rd, 2020. The in-game rewards that are distributed in the event would set players up perfectly to enjoy the game from here on in.

Epic Games are on the right track

Image Courtesy - Epic Games

Since there isn't much to ponder on other than cosmetics, Epic Games has set them as the rewards. This crossover event will perhaps also give away Fornite cosmetics. Hopefully, players will get to enjoy a bit of both games by taking part in the event.

There is also the huge announcement of a live event in Party Royale. As reports suggest, the cross over event will feature a Party Royale concert orchestrated by DJ Slushii. The virtual concert is scheduled on September 26th, 2020.

Thus, in all fairness, Epic Games is trying very hard to offer their most popular titles to the community. At the same time, they are also attempting to promote Fortnite as more than just a game.