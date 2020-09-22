Fortnite: Slushii to arrive next as part of Rocket League Llama-Rama event

Fortnite Party Royale has been riding the rave wave, and next up on the list is Slushii - an American musician and DJ. He is famous for superhit EDM songs like Brain Freeze, Catch Me and many more. He has collaborated with some big names in the music industry such as Marshmello, who himself has played a virtual concert on Fortnite in the past as well.

Tomorrow @rocketleague goes free to play 🎉



To celebrate @slushiiMusic from Rocket League Radio will perform in Party Royale as part of our Concert Spotlight Series on Sept 26 at 5PM ET!



Jump into Rocket League after the show to earn free rewards 🎮https://t.co/lypexxF4s0 pic.twitter.com/0GtYkZRSyp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2020

Slushii is the third artist, after Dominic Fike and Anderson .Paak, to perform in the Spotlight concert series in Fortnite Party Royale. He is going to be live in-game on Saturday, September 26 (5 pm ET). Rebroadcasts have been scheduled for September 26 (11 pm ET) and September 27 (1 pm ET) as well.

'Slushii' comes to Fortnite Party Royale

Slushii is coming to Fortnite Party Royale (Image Credit: Fortnite)

Slushii is known for his classic remixes and EDM (Electronic Dance Music) songs, and he will surely light up Fortnite Party Royale. Moreover, his new unreleased single will be making a debut at this concert. Fans can look forward to his music and much more festivity in the coming days.

The Rocket League x Fortnite event - 'Llama-Rama' , is also going to start on that day, and gamers can play either of the games and earn free rewards. A number of challenges have leaked online as well. As of now, these challenges can be completed by everyone in the game, while also enjoying Rocket League going free-to-play on September 23.

FORTNITE X ROCKET LEAGUE TRAILER! pic.twitter.com/cqrCJY5xXL — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 22, 2020

Fortnite should have a birthday celebration soon, and more upcoming events related to that. Regular players are in for quite a treat if these events reward cosmetics for use in-game.

