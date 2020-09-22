Fortnite Season 4 Week 5 Challenges Leaked: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite has some very interesting in-game collaborations planned with 'BTS' and 'Rocket League', and players should expect various free rewards and many new cosmetics and emotes being added to the game. Fortnite battle royale's official birthday is on 26th September as well, which means that gamers can expect some big changes.

Rocket League x Fortnite



Fortnite is celebrating Rocket League’s move to Free to Play with Llama-Rama -- a crossover event where players can complete Rocket League Challenges to unlock rewards for both Rocket League and Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/7mGmDEGTtW — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 22, 2020

Apart from that, the upcoming challenges for Week 5 of the new season have been leaked ahead of time by IBIS - a prominent Fortnite data-miner. Players will have a chance to prepare for these upcoming challenges, and complete them in-game as soon as they drop on Thursday.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 5 challenges list and how to complete them

Challenge #1- Search chests at Doom's Domain (7)

Solution: Players will need to search and open at least seven chests at Doom's Domain.

Challenge #2- Drive a car from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in less than 4 minutes without getting out (1)

Solution: To complete this challenge, players will need to use the 'Whiplash' vehicle, which has the fastest speed and offers nitro to increase efficiency as well. Thus, players will need to land at Slurpy Swamp, fill the vehicle up to 100%, and make their way towards Catty Corner. Do make sure to use the roads to get the speed boost in order to complete this challenge easily.

Challenge #3- Collect floating rings at Coral Castle (4)

Solution: Coral Castle was one of the most anticipated points of interest last season, and many thought it to be the home of the coral buddies or Aquaman. This challenge requires gamers to collect four floating rings located at the top of the buildings.

Challenge #4- In a vehicle, jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs (1)

Solution: The Flaming ring at Salty Springs might appear with the 14.20 update. This challenge could be referring to their Rocket League collaboration, and might reward players for jumping through the ring at Salty Springs. Creating a ramp using harvested materials could be the way to go towards completing this challenge.

Challenge #5- Make a Stark Robot dance (1)

Solution: Players need to visit the Quinjet locations on the map, which can be easily found via the blue smoke that comes out of the aircraft. Stark Robots wander around this plane, and require players to knock them. Pressing 'E' on a fallen robot hacks them, and adds them to the player's team. After that, move to a safe position and use any emote near your hacked Stark Robot, and he will emote with you.

Challenge #6- Destroy Gorgers (1)

Solution: Gorgers were added to the game this season, and they play the role of Galactus' evil companions. You can see our Gorgers guide to learn how to deal with them in Fortnite Season 4.

Other challenges include dealing damage to players at The Authority ,and eliminating a certain number of players at Dirty Docks.

