Fortnite Season 4: Top 3 rare skins from Chapter 1

Fortnite Chapter 1 introduced a plethora of new cosmetics and seasonal changes that were well received by the community.

The game has witnessed a steep rise in popularity over the years and gained a cult following of its own. Many players of today have no clue about the use of traditional traps and build-less fights that Fortnite used to feature. This trend is relevant in the case of in-game skins too.

The early seasons of Chapter 1 had some OG skins, which are pretty rare to witness these days. In this article, we will be looking at some rare skins from Chapter 1 and decipher their rarity in the game.

Top 3 rare Fortnite skins from Chapter 1

#1 The Reaper

The Reaper skin was a promotional cosmetic item for the players (Image credit: Wallpaper Access)

The Reaper was a promotional skin introduced way back in Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 1. It was a cosmetic inspired by the iconic John Wick character.

The skin could only be obtained by the players who reached Tier 100 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. It is hardly seen in the game nowadays, which makes it one of the rarest skins of the lot.

#2 Sparkle Specialist

Sparkle Specialist is one of the rarest skins in Fortnite (Image credit: CuteWallpaper)

Sparkle Specialist was in high-demand in Fortnite Season 2. It was a status symbol in the game and used to cost 2,000 V-bucks. Not many players could afford it at that time and now want it to come back to the game.

The skin has a disco vibe and is the perfect outfit to go on a killing spree in Fortnite.

#3 Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper is one of the most OG skins in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

Skull Trooper has made several appearances in the item shop from time to time. However, it is still considered to be one of the most OG skins in Fortnite, as it was available as a limited-time Halloween-themed skin in the game.

It might come back during Halloween events, but due to its low shop rotations, only a few players have this skin in their inventory.

Disclaimer: This list is based on rotational windows of the skins and the community's preference in terms of Fortnite cosmetics. A skin preferred by one player may not be liked by the other.