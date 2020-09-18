Fortnite Season 4: A new exploit that allows players to use invisible pickaxes is breaking the game

Fortnite Season 4 was just getting started with all the new changes to the game, but glitches have now been spotted by OrangeGuy. The YouTuber frequently looks for weird interactions and glitches in the game.

Season 3 was full of these kinds of game-breaking bugs, which made many players complain and rage about the inadequate maintenance of the game by the developers.

While Epic Games hotfixes any glitch or bug as soon as the community reports it, many still ruin the player experience. This is especially true when a player loses to someone using glitches in-game. And recently, a glitch allowed players to make their dual pickaxes completely invisible in-game.

In this article, we take a look at this glitch.

Fortnite Season 4 has dual pickaxes invisibility glitch now which might be game-breaking

OrangeGuy frequently showcases glitches like these on his YouTube channel, and this time, he showed a simple glitch to turn any dual pickaxes, such as 'Hulk Smashers' or the 'Pom Pummelers', invisible in the game.

For performing this bug, players need to use an emoticon and then utilize the interactive emote of the 'Bouncy Ball' and throw it far away, and they should notice their dual pickaxes vanishing.

This invisible pickaxe glitch can be used to farm materials, and enemies will be surprised when they see a player pummel them to death without seeing any pickaxes. It can also break builds without pickaxes, which might confuse the enemy into losing the fight.

All in all, Fortnite hasn't said anything with this glitch. However, players can expect it to be fixed in the upcoming updates, or be hotfixed as the developers know about its existence.

