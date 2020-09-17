Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges: Full list and how to complete them

The Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 challenges are available in-game, and having been leaked by some prominent leakers like Firemonkey, we understand they are relatively easy for players. However, these tasks also bring opportunities to unlock new styles like Storm (Punk) and a wrap, Ferocious, for players' existing superheroes, and to get new items from the battle pass.

These items can be earned by completing Week 4 challenges of Fortnite (Image credits: Firemonkey)

Last night, the PlayStation 5 showcase event also included a new, next-generation footage of Fortnite. It had updated animations, volumetric clouds, and more changes, making the game look visually attractive. Currently, Ray Tracing, DLSS, and Reflex are available to experience a better performance, provided they have the NVIDIA RTX 2060 or a better graphics card.

In this article, we will be looking at easy ways to complete this week's tasks.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 4 challenges list and how to complete them

Challenge #1- Search chests at Slurpy Swamp (7)

Solution: Players will need to search and open at least seven chests at Slurpy Swamp.

Solution:

Weeping Woods doesn't have many players landing at the location every match. However, the fastest way to complete this challenge would be to find players fishing here and catch them off guard to fulfill the quota of three eliminations at this POI.

Challenge #3- Deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands (100)

Solution: Sweaty Sands has several umbrellas, and players can bounce off them by simply jumping on top of these umbrellas. This might seem hard to achieve on paper, but in reality, many players would land at this location to complete this challenge, thus giving gamers ample opportunities to do 100 damage on enemies.

Challenge #4- Destroy the Collector Case at The Collection (3)

Solution:

This is a relatively easy challenge to complete, and gamers need to visit the snowy mountain near Catty Corner and head to the new Marvel POI, The Collection (Map Quadrant - H6). Here, they have to break at least three glasses with the help of a pickaxe or weapon to finish this challenge in Fortnite.

Challenge #5- Hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries (5)

Solution: Players need to visit the Quinjet locations on the map, which can be easily found via the blue smoke that comes out of the aircraft. These Stark Robots wander around this plane, and players need to knock them and move to a safe distance with the knocked robot and press 'E' to hack them and add them to their team. Players have to hack five Stark robots to complete this challenge in Fortnite.

Challenge #6- Destroy Gatherers (20)

Solution: Gorgers frequently drop gatherers, which look like mini-missiles when players engage in a fight with them. These gatherers can be used as a one-time weapon, and if the players stand to close to them, it acts as a land mine and deals damage to them. To complete this challenge, players need to destroy at least 20 gatherers during their fight against the gorger.

Challenge #7- Deal damage with Gatherer's remains (10000)

Solution: Gatherer's remains can be picked up, using which players can shoot the Gorger to complete this challenge in Fortnite quickly.

Other challenges include dealing damage to players at The Authority and Steamy Stacks in Fortnite Season 4.

