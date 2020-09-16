PUBG Mobile: Scout featured in 200 most influential people in Asia 2020 list

Kiran Rai, an acclaimed British journalist who has written in 89 magazines and 987 newspapers, recently made a list of the '200 Most Influential People in Asia 2020', which includes one of the top names of the Indian esports industry, Tanmay Singh. The popular content creator is more popularly known as ScoutOP, and Rai also conducted an exclusive interview with him on his Instagram page.

Scout has so far enjoyed a phenomenal esports career, and has represented teams such as RAW, IND, GodLike and Fnatic, where he currently plays as the IGL (In-game Leader). He has over 3.08 million subscribers on YouTube, and 2.2 million followers on Instagram, which makes him one of the most popular gaming icons in the country.

Scout talks about his real identity and differentiates between 'Scout' and 'Tanmay'

In the 24-minute long interview, Scout revealed a lot about his personal and professional life. He talked about his gaming career, fake friends, his identity, and more with Rai.

The PUBG Mobile pro also revealed this fascinating tidbit about his character:

"There are entirely different characters when you come to Scout and Tanmay. So, Scout is a guy who wants to win, entertain and chill out with the audience and viewers that he has on the internet, he has a social media lifestyle.

"But when it comes to Tanmay, he is a completely different guy. He is a chilled out dude who loves adventure, his friends, and to travel around the globe."

Scout also revealed that he wanted to become a professional footballer at some point in his life, but had to abruptly quit due to injuries.

Upon being asked about the influence of fake friends, the assaulter replied that initially, he came across many such companions who were trying to be with him only for his fame. Scout also stated that in life, people need to be very picky about the people around them.

When Scout was faced with the question about what else he would have been if it were not gaming, pat came the reply:

"I would wait for my injuries to heal and then pursue my life-long dream of becoming a footballer!"

One questions thrown at Scout was about a future collaboration with British YouTubers like KSI, to which the pro enthusiastically responded:

"Yes, I would love to collaborate with foreign content creators."

The session ended with five fan questions.

