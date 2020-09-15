Rocket League is going free on Epic Games Store, and downloading it will get you $10 worth of credit

Rocket League is finally going free-to-play on 23rd September 8 AM PDT (8:30 PM IST), and players can download it from Epic Games Store. Earlier, the game was played by a vast number of players, and the developers thought it would be a good idea to bring this game to a broader audience by making it a free-to-play affair globally.

The wait is nearly over. #TakeYourShot when Rocket League goes free to play on September 23! https://t.co/ZTQ3iw4Dvf pic.twitter.com/RdoUYi7umi — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 15, 2020

For those who aren't familiar, Rocket League is a blend of cars and football, and creates a unique and fun experience for players. Gamers have to score goals with their vehicles by using some simple physics and use in-game boosts to make some fantastic montage-worthy shots or strategic retreats.

This title has a decent esports scene worldwide, and going free should encourage more players to explore its intricacies. In this article, we look at everything that is coming in Rocket League with this announcement.

Rocket League is set to bring some major changes in the game with its free-to-play release

🚀⚽🏎️🦙



Celebrate @rocketleague going free to play on September 23rd. Starting that weekend, jump into Rocket League Llama-Rama to earn awesome in-game rewards for both Rocket League and Fortnite.



We’ll have more info to share next week. pic.twitter.com/FeATrAd8j4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2020

The game's developers have planned some significant updates with the free-to-play release, and will join hands with Fortnite, another free-to-play battle royale game. They have released some info on the event Llama-Rama, which should give players some in-game rewards and more. More information will come out next week.

Season 1 of Rocket League will start with this update, and players will have the opportunity to climb up the season ranks with the new competitive tournaments that will be happening in the game.

Cross progression will be available for players who are already playing the game, and they can have their account details shifted to any medium, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Moreover, existing players will get access to Legacy content for buying the game, with the Golden Cosmos Boost, "Est. 20XX" Player Banner, Rocket League-branded DLC, etc., being added into their accounts after the update.

Players who will be downloading the game between 23rd September and 23rd October shall be receiving a $10 coupon to use on purchases above $14.99 at Epic Games Store. They will also be receiving the Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail items in their inventory.

