Fortnite Black Panther Prowl: Where to visit the Panther statue on the map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 just received its v14.10 update, which has been one of biggest update that Fortnite has received in a while. The patch has introduced new Marvel POIs, new superhero abilities, and more to make the game feel fresh to the players.

The lab of the brilliant Tony Stark arrives! Discover new powers and continue the fight in the #FortniteNexusWar



Explore Iron Man’s Stark Industries on the Island now.



Earlier, when season 4 initially started, players started to spot many Marvel points of interest dropping on the map in the form of round islands. Many gamers thought these POIs could possibly hint at the upcoming superheroes in the game and that statement partially seems to be true, as Black Panther's mythical abilities were added to the game's files with this update.

However, Week 3 challenges are out today and players are grinding the challenges to earn experience points. One of the challenges requires the player to visit Panther's Prowl on the map. In this article, we will be telling you the exact location of the Marvel POI so that you can complete the challenge with ease and earn that extra Battle Pass XP.

Where is Panther's Prowl Statue in Fortnite Season 4?

The Panther's Prowl statue is located west of Misty Meadows on the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 map. Players can spot the statue from the sky as it stands out from the environment and is quite large in size. Here is the exact in-game location of Panther's Prowl statue:

Exact in-game location of Panther's Prowl statue in-game.

Players simply need to visit this location in the game to complete the challenge and earn 25,000 XP to help level up their Battle Pass to the elusive tier 100.

However, do keep in mind that other players might be landing here as well to complete their challenges. Therefore, try to land near a weapon and eliminate weapon-less foes to get easy eliminations and make the challenge a little easier.

