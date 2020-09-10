Fortnite Season 4: All new punch cards in update v14.10

Fortnite's newest update, v14.10, is here and has brought many new points of interest, mythic abilities, floppers, and vehicle into the game. Leaks also suggest that more superheroes like Venom should make their way in-game, and their mythic abilities will also be added.

Players can unlock these Marvel-themed cosmetics in their battle pass, and turn into their favourite superhero in the game. They can also use some of their mythic abilities for gaining mobility, damaging enemies, or merely healing themselves. However, to unlock the foil version of these superheroes, they need to reach a certain level in the game by gaining experience points.

XP (Experience Points) can be earned by various methods, including completing challenges, punch cards and more. In this article, we will show you all the new punch cards added in the game during the v14.10 update.

Complete list of punch cards added in Fortnite v14.10 update

The punch cards added in the Fortnite v14.10 update relate to superhero mythic abilities, but some haven't been added yet. Players can expect them soon in-game so that they can complete the tasks and get free experience points on offer.

Here are the names of punch card sets added in the Fortnite v14.10 update:

A. Stark Tech

1) Damage with Iron Man's Repulsors (250)

2) Damage with Iron Man's Repulsors (1000)

3) Damage with Iron Man's Repulsors (5000)

4) Damage with Iron Man's Repulsors (25000)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

B. Worthy

1) Damage with Thor's Mjolnir (250)

2) Damage with Thor's Mjolnir (1000)

3) Damage with Thor's Mjolnir (5000)

4) Damage with Thor's Mjolnir (25000)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

C. Rampage

1) Damage with She-Hulk's Fists (250)

2) Damage with She-Hulk's Fists (1000)

3) Damage with She-Hulk's Fists (5000)

4) Damage with She-Hulk's Fists (25000)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

D. Vibranium Suit

1) Damage with Black Panther's Kinetic Armour (100)

2) Damage with Black Panther's Kinetic Armour (500)

3) Damage with Black Panther's Kinetic Armour (2500)

4) Damage with Black Panther's Kinetic Armour (10000)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

E. Snack Time

1) Opponents hit with Venom's Smash and Grab (1)

2) Opponents hit with Venom's Smash and Grab (10)

3) Opponents hit with Venom's Smash and Grab (25)

4) Opponents hit with Venom's Smash and Grab (100)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

F. Goddess

1) Opponents hit with Storm's Whirlwind Blast (3)

2) Opponents hit with Storm's Whirlwind Blast (15)

3) Opponents hit with Storm's Whirlwind Blast (50)

4) Opponents hit with Storm's Whirlwind Blast (150)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

G. Galactus Hungers

1) Gorgers eliminated (1)

2) Gorgers eliminated (5)

3) Gorgers eliminated (25)

4) Gorgers eliminated (100)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

#8 Outta my way, Bub

1) Damage with Wolverine's Claws (250)

2) Damage with Wolverine's Claws (1000)

3) Damage with Wolverine's Claws (5000)

4) Damage with Wolverine's Claws (25000)

Completing each part of the punch card will grant 15,000 XP to players.

