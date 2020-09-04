Fortnite Season 4: How to unlock gold foiled skins for Wolverine, Thor and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is teeming with Marvel superheroes who landed on the island a week ago. This season is anticipated to be one of the biggest Marvel x Fortnite collaborations. It has seen many comic book superheroes like Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, Mystic, and Groot make their way into the game to stop the devourer of planets, Galactus, from consuming the Fortnite universe.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

As always, the Avengers are here to save the day for the inhabitants of the Fortnite island. These superheroes have their cosmetics in this season's battle pass, and players can grind their way to unlock these and turn into their favorite superheroes in-game.

Players with doubts that unlocking such skins and wearing them will become monotonous after some time are wrong. Epic Games has seen through these concerns and added foil styles for every superhero's costume.

In this article, we look at how to unlock the gold foil style for all Marvel superheroes in-game.

How to get gold foil skins in Fortnite?

The foil system of adding styles is an interesting addition to the existing cosmetics. This may have been inspired by the Pokemon card rarities approach, where holo cards become even more special to the players.

Starting to get to the gold foil edit styles now! pic.twitter.com/BEPBfqtO2v — I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) September 2, 2020

To unlock the gold foil skins in Fortnite, players will have to earn experience points and level up their in-game accounts. Each superhero has his/her own level, where the gold foil gets unlocked as a style in the game. Here is a detailed look at the tiers that gamers need to reach to unlock the gold foil style of their favourite superhero:

1. Thor: Level 145

2. Jennifer Walters: Level 150

3. Groot: Level 155

4. Storm: Level 160

5. Dr. Doom: Level 165

6. Mystique: Level 170

7. Tony Stark: Level 175

8. Wolverine: Level 180

Players need to reach these levels in the game to unlock the gold foil styles automatically. To reach level 100 this season, they need to have approximately 7,490,000 XP points. To further calculate the exact amount of XP required, gamers can click here.

To watch every Marvel Superhero's gold, silver, and holo varients, they can watch this video:

