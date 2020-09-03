Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges leak: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges are available in-game, and they are quite difficult for the players. However, they also give opportunities to unlock new styles for users' existing superheroes and get new items from the battle pass.

Jarvis, where’s our suit?



Team up with some of @Marvel’s greatest Heroes and Villians in the #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/glYvOkCRHE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 2, 2020

Over the last week, the developers have received a lot of good feedback for the much-needed weapon changes made. The new Marvel point of interests and other changes on the map are intriguing, leading to players speculating on the future additions and subtractions to the Fortnite island.

In this article, we will be looking at easy ways to complete this week's challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 challenges list and how to complete them

Challenge #1- Search chests at Salty Springs (7)

Solution: Players will need to search and open at least seven chests at Salty Springs.

Challenge #2- Eliminations at The Authority (3)

Solution: This might haunt a few players, as the Authority is considered the hot drops for sweaty players. Thus, the fastest way to complete this challenge would be to drop quickly on to the POI and find eliminations aggressively to quickly fulfill the quota of three eliminations.

Challenge #3- Dance on top of different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (3)

Solution: To complete this challenge, players will need to visit Sentinel Graveyard, located south of the Authority in the E-4 quadrant of the map and easy to spot from the sky. As they glide down, players will notice many big robots lying on the ground, and they can build or climb their way up the Sentinels heads to complete the challenge. It isn't a nice thing to do but it is what it is, we don't make the rules!

Challenge #4- Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs (7)

Solution: Players will need to work a little harder for completing this challenge at Carggy Cliffs, as the boats are spread all over the POI and players will need to destroy at least seven of them to complete this challenge. They can dedicate a few matches landing here and finding the boats to complete it efficiently.

Challenge #5- Bounce on different dog toys at the Ant Manor (4)

Solution: This is a fairly easy challenge to complete, as players simply need to jump into Team Rumble and find bouncy balls inside the Ant Manor POI, and simply bounce on them.

#Fortnite Season 4 - Week 2 challenges are here! If you need some help completing some of these we've got you covered.



Here are the different dog toy locations at the Ant Manor: pic.twitter.com/fmMfgz995q — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) September 3, 2020

Challenge #6- Ride a motorboat under different colored steel bridges (3)

Solution: There are three different colored steel bridges in Fortnite: Red, Green and Blue. Thus, players need to grab a motorboat and make sure to drive under them to complete the challenge.

Challenge #7- Search S.H.I.E.L.D. chests inside Quinjets - Squad Challenge (7)

Solution: Players need to play the squads mode to complete this challenge, and visit the Quinjet locations. After that, they need to open the S.H.I.E.L.D. chest seven times. The fastest way to complete this challenge would be to send different players to different drops, if they are confident they can open chests independently, and complete the challenge in two matches in Fortnite.

