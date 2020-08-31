Every weapon unvaulted & vaulted in Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 saw some significant changes to the weapons pool and addressed many demands from the fans. For a long time, the community was asking for the pump shotgun to be unvaulted in the game, as the developers had added the new charge shotguns while removing this fan-favorite firearm.
However, these new changes received mixed responses, as the casual players couldn't adapt to the new weapon and wanted the trusted old pump shotguns back.

As it turns out, the developers were closely listening to all this feedback and brought back many old weapons and took away a few to balance the meta of the game. In this article, we will look at these weapon changes.
List of vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4
Here is the list of weapons which were vaulted during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 update:
- Tactical Shotgun (Rarities: All)
- Rapid SMG (Rarities: Rare, Epic and Legendary)
- Hunting Rifle (Rarities: All)
- Flare Gun
- Pistol (Rarities: Epic and Legendary)
- SMG (Rarities: All)

Here is the list of weapons to be unvaulted during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 update:
- Pump Shotguns (Rarities: All)
- Revolver (Rarities: Epic and Legendary)
- Scoped AR (Rarities: Uncommon and Rare)
- Tactical SMG (Rarities: All)
- Suppressed SMG (Rarities: Uncommon and Rare)
These firearm changes should bring old players back to the game, as they received a lot of positive feedback from the Fortnite community.
For now, the Marvel characters are waiting for a possible showdown with Galactus come the Season 4 live-event, which should mark the end of the season.
Published 31 Aug 2020, 22:47 IST