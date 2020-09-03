Fortnite Season 4: Where to visit and dance at Sentinel Graveyard

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought some major points of interest to the map. Pleasant Park has now turned into Doom's Domain, Sentinel's Graveyard appearing, which might be a result of Wolverine's actions on the map, and a few other changes like Ant Manor and the Black Panther monument. Throughout the season, more and more of these locations should arrive as well.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The Marvel characters are trying their best to build up defences and call upon more superheroes to save the Fortnite universe from getting consumed by Galactus, the devourer of planets. This could lead to an exhilirating Season 4 live event where Fortnite and Marvel characters fight and try to defeat Galactus.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges leak: Full list and how to complete them

Apart from the storyline changes that these point of interests are bringing into the game, there are also some challenges associated with these areas on the map. In this article, we will showcase the exact location of the Sentinel Graveyard in Fortnite and how to complete the Week 2 challenge surrounding it.

Where in Sentinel Graveyard in Fortnite?

Sentinel Graveyard is located at the southern side of The Authority on the Fortnite map. Players can notice the broken pink robots from the sky and recognize the location at a glance. Here is a map showcasing the exact location of the Sentinel Graveyard in Fortnite:

Sentinel Graveyard exact location in Fortnite's Map (Quadrant- E4)

After reaching the spot, players can complete a simple Week 2 challenge in which they to climb or build their way up to three different heads of the robots and emote/dance over them.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to visit Jennifer Walters office in the map

Advertisement

The best there is at what he does



Season's been a blast so far and Im really motivated to make art, Wolverine's my favorite so I had to start with him!

Hope you enjoy ♥@FortniteGame #Fortnite @Marvel pic.twitter.com/CFoxxRBOeU — Lawrence (@LawyFN) August 29, 2020

By successfully doing that, they can earn up to 25,000 XP for their Season 4 Battle Pass. Sentinel Graveyard can also be used as a mobility location, as the palms of these robots allow the players to jump high and move to different areas a little faster.

Also read: Fortnite: New leak reveals Spider-Man coming to Chapter 2 Season 4