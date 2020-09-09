Fortnite Competitive: New tournaments, Global Hype leaderboard, rules clarification and more

Fortnite's Competitive scene was scattered last season, as many bugs ruined the experience for professional players like 'Bugha'. A slew of glitches were over-exploited by players which caused many incidents of rage among the community. To top it all of, Kona (Ex-Fortnite professional player) showcased his in-game Fortnite hacks and revealed the huge number of players exploiting the game on his live stream, which caught the attention of many gamers.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

As expected, Epic Games was quick to review the situation and have published a blog post talking about new changes to the rules of the game and also revealing the dates of the next Fortnite tournaments. In this post, we will be going over all these changes to Fortnite's competitive scene.

New Tournaments dates for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

As the new season arrived, Fortnite is also back with its upcoming schedule of tournaments. Here is a look at all the tournaments that will happen in this season in Fortnite:

Season 4 Hype Cup - September 6

September 6 September Dreamhack Online Open (NA-West) - September 12 - September 13

September 12 - September 13 Hype Nite - September 13

September 13 Paradox’s Platform Solo Cash Cups: Every Monday from September 14 - September 21

Every Monday from September 14 - September 21 Castor’s Contender Trios Cash Cups: Every Tuesday from September 15 - September 22

Every Tuesday from September 15 - September 22 Chopper’s Champion Trios Cash Cups: Every Tuesday from September 15 - September 22

Every Tuesday from September 15 - September 22 Wild Wednesdays: Every Wednesday from September 16 - September 23

Every Wednesday from September 16 - September 23 Hype Nite: Every Sunday from September 20 - September 27

Every Sunday from September 20 - September 27 September Dreamhack Online Open (NA-East) - September 17 - September 18

- September 17 - September 18 September Dreamhack Online Open (Europe) - September 19 - September 20

- September 19 - September 20 FNCS Warmup: September 25 - September 27

Most of these tournaments have rewards associated with them, which means interested players in the Fortnite competitive scene can participate. However, do keep in mind that this isn't the final list of tournaments that's going to take place this season. Several other tournaments might be added in the future as well.

Global Hype leaderboard also gets updated in real-time, allowing fans to track the hype points for their favourite Fortnite esports players by clicking here.

New Rule clarifications in Fortnite

It seems like Epic Games summarized almost everything that was wrong with the Fortnite esports scene and managed to fix most of them. The developers addressed key concerns of teaming in the game and under what circumstances players would be sent a warning and then banned. Apart from this, they also stressed about smurfs and illegal restarts, which ruin the player experience in the competitive tournaments.

Fortnite is against clout farming



Professional Players claiming they aimbot or hack as a joke will be suspended as they are clout farming. pic.twitter.com/jjPgl3OkGj — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) September 8, 2020

Interestingly, Fortnite also emphasised 'Clout Farming', which was evident in the last season. However, in Season 4, this is a punishable offence, as it affects the whole community and violates the standards of the game. Lastly, the developers also became a bit more lenient if there is an technical glitch or a complete server shutdown deviating slightly from the present rule.

You can read about these changes in details by clicking here.

