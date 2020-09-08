Fortnite: Samurai Scrapper pack leaked ahead of v14.10 update

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is set to receive its official v14.10 update, speculated to be tomorrow, i.e., 9th September, as per some leakers. This season is based on Marvel-themed superheroes, and the Fortnite community loves their cosmetics in the battle pass. This makes sense because cosmetics come with unique built-in emotes that allow users to have an almost whole new cosmetic, or become slightly cooler in the game.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Talking about cosmetics, Fortnite has been nailing them time since the game's inception. This title is famous for its stunning range of cosmetics, which appeal to every section of the Fortnite community, as every player has his/her favorite skin in-game.

In some more good news, the Samurai Scrapper pack should be available to the players tomorrow in the game.

Samurai Scrapper pack details in Fortnite

Fortnite - Samurai Scrapper Pack [STW Starter Pack]



One person's trash is another person's armor!



Releasing worldwide within the next 24 Hours pic.twitter.com/hWHGF2FKUH — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 8, 2020

The Samurai Scrapper pack should be making an appearance in the game's item store, where players will have the option to buy it and unlock several rewards, and some precious V-bucks. Here is everything available in this pack:

Access to "Save the World" PvE Campaign

Samurai Scrapper Taiga Hero

Scrapper Spear Weapon Schematic

Samurai Scrapper Outfit

Scrapper Sashimono Back Bling

Samurai Scrapper Challenge: Earn up to 1000 V-Bucks & 1000 X-Ray

Tickets by completing STW daily quests.

Players will have the ability to buy the STW pack for just $15.99 (₹1,178), as confirmed by iFiremonkey on Twitter. For this price, the collection is a bargain and players should lap this up to gain some free V-bucks in the game.

