Fortnite v14.10 Patch Notes: Tony Stark island, New legendary emote, Customizable heroes and more

Fortnite is finally getting its first Chapter 2, Season 4 v14.10 update. It is arguably the most significant update we have seen in a while. The v14.10 introduces a lot of new mythical abilities, the game's first legendary rarity emote, and major map changes.

The size of this update is a testament to the fact that the developers have given a lot of effort in preparing the content. The update is of 11.8 GB, and can take a substantial time to download.

In this article, we will be discussing all the changes that have taken place in the game.

Tony Stark has a 'literal' floating island in Fortnite Season 4 with Stark Industries

Tony Stark has already accomplished a lot in Fortnite Season 4 with the help of the mysterious beacons in the game. The Stark Industries was teased at the start of the Season. However, the rate at which Mr Stark is building his empire, it shows the level of threat Galactus is possessing to the island.

Stark Industries Trailer!

Frenzy Farm and the Orchard are replaced by Stark Industries island, which should have Iron Man, as an NPC, guarding his vault inside the facility. Players will have to fight enemy drones in order to receive rewards.

Make your Fortnite superhero and customize them in-game

Comic book nerds and gamers would love this feature, which allows the players to create their own in-game superhero. You can customize their hairstyle, dress, masks and more in order to make them look unique.

Players will get the option to create their superhero through the item store. This is a great step towards making the game feel more personal, and attach an emotional value to the in-game cosmetics.

New Cosmetics in v14.10 update and Fortnite's first legendary emote

Cosmetics are added to the game with every update. However, this one's a bit different. Fortnite's first legendary emote, called 'Hero's Beacon', will be coming to the item store soon.

All Cosmetics added in v14.10 pic.twitter.com/FFvB5Queiy — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

It would be fascinating to see what Fortnite has in store with this update.

'Venom' is coming to Fortnite

More Marvel Superheroes are making their way to Fortnite. Venom's Challenges are being found in the in-game files. Many existing superheroes like Storm, She-Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine have got their mythical abilities added to the game, which will further enhance the gaming experience for the players.

Bug Fixes expected in Fortnite v14.10

1) Setting to disable Licensed Audio for radio not working when outside a vehicle.

Description: Licensed Audio will not be muted/disabled if this setting is selected for radio audio heard outside a vehicle. Entering the car as a passenger or driver should properly disable the audio.

2) Glider audio from opponents is sometimes missing.

Description: The audio from an opponent's Glider is sometimes missing after dropping from the Battle Bus. This can cause players to be unable to hear enemies gliding above them in the early game.

3) Multi-select copying objects that are scaled-down can revert them to the original size.

Description: When multi-select copying grid-based objects and scaled-down objects, the latter will sometimes revert to its original size.

4) Using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop.

Description: Using the Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes a drop in FPS.

5) Supply Drops not disappearing after opened.

Description: Supply Drops may sometimes not disappear off the map after being opened, persisting on the map and mini-map.

6) Unable to consume or throw fish while in the passenger seat.

Description: Players are unable to consume or throw fish when in the passenger seat of a car.

