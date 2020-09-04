Fortnite Season 4: Tips to level up fast from Talocan, who hit level 500 in Chapter 2

Fortnite sometimes evolves into a grind fest for players to get access to more in-game rewards as they level up in the game. Most gamers spend their time playing matches daily and doing in-game activities to level up their battle pass. However, a small number of casual players cannot dedicate a long number of hours to the game and unlock these rewards.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

These players can follow some set guidelines constructed by one of the most experienced Fortnite XP grinders, named Talocan, who reached level 500 in Chapter 2 and provides tips and tricks to players to reach higher levels in Fortnite quickly.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges leak: Full list and how to complete them

Experience points are useable to earn more cosmetic styles and V-bucks in the game. In this article, we look at all the suggestions given by Talocan and provide the best way to make XP in the game in a shorter period.

Best way to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Here are a set of usual in-game activities that can be performed to earn XP faster in the game:

#1 Challenges: Challenges in Fortnite can be divided into two main portions: Daily Challenges and Weekly Challenges. The former is refreshed every day and gives out small amounts of XP for completing straightforward tasks. However, weekly tasks give vast experience points for achieving particular objectives. With the introduction of squad challenges, players can now earn double XP from existing challenges and level up their battle pass faster than ever.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to visit Jennifer Walters office in the map

Advertisement

#2 Punch Cards: These also allow players to perform elementary tasks in the game, and when done in a particular fashion, they can earn massive amounts of XP. Some punch cards are easy to complete while others require a bit of grinding and are, at times, time-consuming. However, it should be worth the time.

Updated punch cards for 14.00. There are 55 active in game, and I believe 56 on this list. I'm not sure which is the outlier. #Fortnite #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/ZtNPEsF5HR — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) August 27, 2020

#3 XP Coins: This is the easiest and the most reliable way to earn experience in Fortnite. XP coins are spread across the map, and players can collect them to earn huge chunks of XP without going through much hassle. Higher rarities dish out higher experience points in the game. The rarities goes like: Green-> Blue-> Purple-> Gold.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to visit and dance at Sentinel Graveyard

Talocan's special tip for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Talocan uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he revealed his way to grinding this season. He encouraged players to play Team Rumble, and to open chests and ammo boxes in a particular POI to gain the maximum amount of experience, and repeat the process every day to get the best results.

Here is a link to his video on YouTube:

Also read: Fortnite: New leak reveals Spider-Man coming to Chapter 2 Season 4