Fortnite 'Vendetta Floppers': Everything you need to know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 introduced a major fishing revamp and added the unique feature of comparing sizes of the floppers in-game between friends. It also introduced another rare variant of the existing fishing rod, a pro fishing rod, which gives a higher chance of catching better fish in-game.

Introducing the #FortniteFishing Catch of the Week! Each week for the next few weeks we'll ask you to show off your best catch.



This week, show off your best Blue Flopper. They look just like regular Floppers... but a bit blue. pic.twitter.com/DJeQLv203t — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 7, 2020

Previously, floppers gave players minimal incentive to dedicate their time to catch them and rewarded them with health and shields. With the newest update, many new floppers have been added to the game, which gives some powerful in-game abilities to players. Some of these floppers have a low spawn rate, meaning not everyone can abuse them to win matches in Fortnite.

The Vendetta Flopper is one of the newest in the game and has a 1.01% chance of spawning. Thus, catching them becomes a hard thing. In this article, we will look this fish and decipher its common drop spots and usage in the game.

Vendetta Flooper in Fortnite: Usage and drop spots

The Vendetta flopper is inspired by the 'Vendetta' cosmetic in Fortnite, which was available as a tier 100 cosmetic in Season 9. Unlike other floppers, this one marks enemies over a certain distance upon consumption.

It is like the flare gun in the game, but better, as it marks the whole enemy. Thus, players can land those easy headshots on enemies if they are well-hidden inside a box or bushes.

However, it is not available at all the fishing spots, and players have to use a pro fishing rod to catch the Vendetta Flopper. They will have the best chance of grabbing this fish near the hilly areas, as that is where it typically spawns.

Finally caught the Vendetta Flopper! pic.twitter.com/MDfYYYE7Rl — WJH (@WatJu5tHappened) September 13, 2020

It can be used in the final circle when players are not sure of the enemies' location, and plays its part pretty well. However, due to its rarity in the game, gamers are unlikely to cross this fish in matches very often. However, if they get a hold of a Vedetta Flopper, he/she must try to save it for the last few circles to utilize it to its maximum potential.

