Fortnite: Top 3 players in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite has been evolving quickly, and many young professional players are making their mark in the game. The game's officials have hosted the World Cup and frequently conduct other in-game tournaments that provide an open platform to many gamers worldwide to showcase their talents.

Esports is a core part of Fortnite, and the building mechanic makes it a daunting experience for most to master it completely.

However, a few Fortnite pros have made their name immortal in the game and continue to surprise with their extraordinary gaming skills and game sense. In this article, we look at three pros who excel at the game.

Best players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

#1 Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy is one of the most talented Fortnite players who made his mark for playing aggressively and w-keying in the game. These types of players are often thought to be one-time wonders with this playstyle. However, Benjyfishy continues to be consistent in eliminating gamers and getting those high kill games.

His mix of high game skill and extraordinary reflexes makes him one of the most horrifying players to have a build fight with. If you spot him in competitive matches, it's best to stay clear of him, as mercy has no place in his dictionary.

#2 MrSavage

MrSavage is all about raw skill and high IQ plays that leave fans stunned with his performances in competitive matches. He has one of the best game senses in Fortnite, and plays matches with high tactics and outplays enemies effortlessly. He is widely known for his shadow bomb escape in Fortnite, and keeps doing montage-worthy actions in his matches.

#3 Clix

Clix is a master of box fights, and there is no denying that he is one of the most consistent players to qualify for the worlds and other tournaments. He keeps dominating the international arena and has emerged as one of the best Fortnite players.

His aim is impeccable, and when you combine that with his fast editing skills, you have yourself a true champion. His game sense is tremendous too, as he tracks his enemies through the builds and doesn't even blink before eliminating foes during tournaments.

