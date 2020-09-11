Fortnite Season 4: How to complete secret 25,000 XP Challenge, 'GNOM Talk'

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is reaching new limits, as the latest 14.10 update has brought many new superhero mythic abilities, Marvel LTMs, map changes and more. Players are also grinding and completing the Week 3 challenges for earning XP (Experience points).

Build your own Hero.



Grab the Boundless Set and fight evil forces with a superhero that's truly your own. Equip billions of possible Outfit combinations plus additional customization by using your Emoticons as Stickers!



Share your Heroes with us by using #BeBoundless. pic.twitter.com/WuvuvDYvCn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 11, 2020

Gamers can earn XP by various methods, such as completing punch cards, and daily/weekly and secret challenges in the game. Each season, players get secret side quests that aren't mentioned in the usual list. However, they have to find these tasks in-game to gain the extra XP and level up their battle passes.

Also read: Fortnite v14.10 Patch Notes: Tony Stark island, New legendary emote, Customizable heroes and more

Last season, it was the Coral Buddies side quest, where players had to donate wood, stone and metal to the coral buddies' civilization before these creatures blew themselves up. In this article, a Gnome-related secret challenge is on the page, and we will tell you everything about it.

Where is the Fortnite 'Gnome' secret challenge location?

Gnomes have been a secret element of the game, and have influenced the Fortnite storyline in some shape or form throughout earlier seasons too. This time, we have a special secret challenge related to them.

It seems like someone is hosting an exhibition with 'Super Slurp' at his left on a small stage, which is attended by many other Gnomes in the game.

Exact location of the Gnome secret challenge in Fortnite's in-game map

The location of the Gnome secret challenge is in the D-8 Quadrant of the map, near the coastal areas. Players have to visit the site and go near the stage, where they will notice a sudden spark of light, and a person will start speaking through the microphone for a while.

Advertisement

Then, out of nowhere, Super Slurp will get blasted, and the host will vanish into thin air, thus completing the secret challenge and granting players 25,000 XP.

The lab of the brilliant Tony Stark arrives! Discover new powers and continue the fight in the #FortniteNexusWar



Explore Iron Man’s Stark Industries on the Island now.



Read more: https://t.co/ojVvVRQmDz pic.twitter.com/fbsPFYwVux — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 10, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: All new punch cards in update v14.10

This whole side event is peculiar, to say the least, and it will be interesting to see the development of this story throughout Season 4 of Fortnite. Till then, players can complete this secret challenge and wait for more to arrive.

Also read: Fortnite Competitive: New tournaments, Global Hype leaderboard, rules clarification and more