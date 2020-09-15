Fortnite: Top 3 locations that may return in Chapter 2 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 keeps on exceeding the players' expectations and continues to deliver new things to the community. This Marvel-themed season has introduced new superheroes, POIs, and cosmetics, apart from a ton of superhero abilities in the game, with more to be added as the season progresses.

Snikt!!!



Still can’t quite believe today is real. In awe of the many, many people working and dreaming and collaborating over the last 2 years to make this happen.



Hope you all love Nexus War! pic.twitter.com/Zxrew6ZzS7 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 27, 2020

In the past, Fortnite has seen a lot of POIs coming back. Most were seasonal, while some stayed in the map, unless a meteor struck it off the map (RIP Dusty Depot). Some of these POIs bring about a feeling of nostalgia among gamers, as most are loyal to one or more drop spots on the map.

Furthermore, this season, Tony Stark has been using beacons and rifts to bring Marvel POIs onto the map, and hence, the collector's house is one of those new points of interest on the map. There have been other indirect teases of some Fortnite POIs, and according to anonymous leakers, we might see a few of the old POIs making an appearance this season.

Top three old point of interests that should return in Fortnite Season 4

#1 Anarchy Acres

Anarchy Acres might back as a Season 4 POI in Fortnite (Image credits: Fortnite Fandom)

Anarchy Acres was one of the best and oldest points of interest in the game. It was introduced in Season 1 of Fortnite and has been the drop spot for many casual and old players. It had a pretty low number of chests, however, but the POI still made for an excellent location for build fights.

#2 Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers was one of the sweatiest drop locations in Fortnite (Image credits: Fortnite Fandom)

Tilted Towers was one of the busiest drop spots in the game, and every professional player's dreamland. The place was stuffed with chests, and the quality of loot made people land here every time. This, however, meant that casual players avoided this POI at all costs, and made a last-minute detour to get some leftover loot.

#3 Loot Lake

Loot Lake fused with Kevin the Cube (Image credit: Pinterest)

Loot Lake has to be one of the most dynamic points of interest in the game, as every season, one or the other change makes it almost like a new site. It is located at the center of the map, and thus, players can visit it all stages of the game to gather resources. It was also a hub for sniper players, as they could build a tower on the top of the building and snipe people.

All Rift/New POI locations form a cube when connected!

And notice how Donald Mustard uses “MIGHT”!

Could Kevin The Cube be returning?

RT so others can see🤯



(Map Image via @nxtpyne)#FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/NOVtqbjS4H — Alpha FN / Leaks & News (@AlphaFortniteBR) September 6, 2020

The Authority has currently replaced Loot Lake in-game, but Kevin the Cube has been teased a lot by multiple leakers and Donald Mustard. Thus, the cube might be related to this POI in the game.

