Fortnite officially announced on PS5: Everything we know so far

Sony PlayStation 5 showcased a bunch of new and old games on its live-stream, and players went through some big names such as Spider-Man Miles Morales, Hogwarts Legacy and some other big reveals. However, Fortnite was sneakingly kept as the last game to showcase its enhanced graphics and animation reworks. While it was unexpected for players to see Fortnite in the line-up, the game would be available on PlayStation 5 on its release date.

Your first look at Fortnite gameplay captured in #UE4 on PlayStation 5 👀



Play free on launch day, and carry your progression and purchases with you! pic.twitter.com/QcXvzDOEzp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 16, 2020

Fortnite has come a long way, from being a game with so-called childish graphics to becoming one of the best and most polished games of all time. Even though glitches and bugs have their moment in the game from time to time, the developers have never failed to slowly but gradually upgrade each and every element of the game.

Recently, players were shown a new enhanced version of the game via NVIDIA RTX, and some players weren't able to notice the texture and reflection changes in the game. Thus, with the new showcase of Fortnite, players can finally catch a glimpse of Future Fortnite.

Fortnite is coming to PS5 on launch with some major improvements

Fortnite just showcased a 35-second footage of the game, and it looks amazing! It had the new animation effects for Chug Jug, enhanced textures of the water, new cubic based death animation, volumetric clouds and much more.

My fav screenshot. The new death animation is INSANE pic.twitter.com/9GvWldfnSA — Brite News (@TheBriteFuture) September 16, 2020

These major changes look very promising for the future of the game. We already know what the developers are capable of with the live in-game events, so when you give them such a strong technological leap, it just makes the gamers wonder what could be the next step in competitive gaming and the new era of Fortnite.

