PS5 'Truly Exquisite' Limited Edition: Gold, Rose gold and Platinum variants available for $10,000

What's better than a normal black and white shaded PlayStation 5? PS5 with gold, rose gold and platinum on it! Truly Exquisite has added a bunch of new customized options for big-time players who want to experience the greatness of the new powerful console and look good while doing it as well.

The new PlayStation 5 is priced at $$499.99 for the physical disc version of the console and $399.99 for the digital version of the console. However, if you are a collector of consoles, then you can have the fully 24K gold covered version of the latest PS4 for £8099 (Physical) and £7999 (Digital). Buyers will also have an option to buy a Rose gold 18K version and Platinum version of the PlayStation 5 as well.

PS5 gets a luxurious touch to it with Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum editions

Here are the different Gold, Rose Gold and Platinum variants of PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 news has been off the charts for the last few days as Sony recently revealed the price and showcased some gameplay of the upcoming next-generation exclusives such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI and more to quelch the thrist of the gamers who were desperately waiting on new information to be revealed at yesteday's PlayStation 5 showcase.

While the PS5 already packs a powerful system to run video games at an impressive graphical and lag-free experience, Truly Exquisite has taken it upon themselves to make the console look aesthetically pleasing from the outside as well. They have also went out of their way and made customized headphones and controllers as well to make the PS5 fully gold and platinum.

With these new premium editions out on the market, collectors can dish out some serious cash to get these limited edition PlayStation 5's in their gaming arsenal.

